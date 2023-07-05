Ariana Grande Shares Photos from ‘Wicked’ Set: “I’m Never Leaving”

Ariana Grande has been relatively absent from the music scene for a few years now. Save for a few one-off singles, Grande hasn’t shared a whole batch of new music since the release of Positions in 2020. Her pseudo hiatus has been the result of her appearance in the feature film version of Wicked.

The pop star was cast in the film as Glinda the Good Witch in 2021 alongside Broadway staple Cynthia Erivo, who will be playing Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West. Landing this role comes full circle for Grande as she got her start in the Broadway musical, 13.

Information about the film has been slowly released to the public throughout the filming process. Grande finally offered fans a much-needed update on her time on set in a celebratory birthday post in honor of her 30th.

Grande took to Instagram to share a collection of photos and videos along with the caption, “Ozian thirtieth :).”

The post sees the “Positions” singer interact with her fellow cast mates like Bowen Yang and Jeff Goldblum, as well as members of the crew and close friends. The photo dump also includes screenshots of personal videos Grande’s castmates gave her for her birthday.

“My Ozian family made me the sweetest video in the world,” she added in the caption. “This entire crew. It’s too much. I’m never leaving.”

Though we hope Grande does eventually leave the Wicked set and make a full-scale return to the music scene, her update has only built excitement for the impending film.

Check out the post, below.

Wicked isn’t set for release until November of 2024.

“We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to,”Jon M. Chu Tweeted earlier this year. “So … We’ve decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat!”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy