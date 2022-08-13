Maren Morris must’ve clicked her ruby slippers together three times because the country singer/songwriter has received a callback for Broadway’s musical Wicked.

“I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears,” the singer wrote in a Twitter post on August 11. “What the hell.”

This news comes several months after Morris announced that she was going to audition for the Broadway show. In May of this year, Morris stated—also on Twitter—her intentions to throw her hat in the ring for Wicked casting. “Gonna send an audition tape in for Wicked on Broadway,” Morris wrote at the time. “What the hell. Let’s see what happens.”

In response to that initial tweet, a fan asked, “Elphaba or Glinda??,” referring to the two main characters. Morris then replied, “I identify heavily as an Elphaba but good god her songs are high.”

We always thought green suited Morris. And, clearly, Morris was able to hit those high notes.

After Morris shared the latest news in her Wicked saga, one of the original cast members showed the country singer some love. Kristin Chenoweth, who was the original Glinda, wrote on Twitter, “You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! xoxooxo.” Morris then responded, “Stop my heart is going to explode.” (Wicked first debuted in 2003 at the Gershwin Theatre, and Chenoweth starred alongside Idina Menzel, the original Elphaba.)

On her Instagram Stories, Morris continued to share her elation and gratitude. “Y’all, I literally don’t even care — yes I do! — if I go beyond this callback because this is 14-year-old Maren getting to achieve something that was never in reach,” she said. “It just never felt possible. So thank you for being on this journey with me. We’ll see where it goes. I’m just really happy. I love Wicked! I love Elphaba! I love Kristin Chenoweth — thank you Kristin, for inspiring me to buck up and just send a self-tape in. I don’t know what to say.”

Break a leg, Morris.

Test shot for my self tape audition.



The THEATRE dah-ling



IS JUMPING OUT. 💚



Honestly, even if I don’t get the part, this was so fun and I bought a freakin’ backdrop off Amazon. 😂🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1cLze6qFYC — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 22, 2022

Photo Credit: Harper Smith / Sacks & Co.