A Day To Remember Drops New Single, Announces New LP For Early 2021

After numerous Gold-certified records and chart toppers, Ocala natives A Day To Remember return with a new LP and single that are sure to follow suit.

Today the band announces their label debut for Fueled By Ramen with a new LP titled You’re Welcome, set to arrive March 5 of next year. To celebrate the news, they have released a brand-new single, “Brick Wall,” following their most recent standalone singles, “Degenerates,” “Resentment” and the leading “Mindreader” accruing over 18m streams worldwide.

On Launching the new LP, frontman Jeremy McKinnon says, “It’s finally here—almost! To all our fans around the world, we want to say, ‘Thank you!’ You’ve waited patiently, and we can’t wait for you to hear this. There’s a lot of detail in everything we do from the mixes to the artwork, because it all tells a story. So, we made sure each element was perfect. Every line happens for a reason. We took what we envisioned modern music to be and made a hybrid of who we were, who we are, and who we want to be. It took a lot of maneuvering to get it right, but we feel like we did. We’re here now and very happy to present You’re Welcome.”

“Brick Wall” launches the LP with its merging of anthemic lyrics ‘no escape, no future…cause we’re heading for the brick wall’ and unlikely acoustic riffs, before clashing into the group backed chorus. The repetitive peak from the song’s dynamic between the clean, melodic verses and the tension in the chorus, trailed by a classic hardcore breakdown of heavy open-chords and palm mutes with screams, makes for a responsive song.

The perfect conflict of sound was engineered by producer Colin ‘DOC’ Brittain alongside McKinnon. And it’s sustained across each of the 14 tracks on the LP that include songs like the punk styled “F.Y.M,” and “Viva La Mexico,” that rivals the brutal breakdown in “Brick Wall” with its chanted vocals that are as loud as a wall of Marshalls. And it’s all closed with a melodic, acoustic leaning, more ballad-esque track, “Everything We Need.”

Backed by the millions of streams and pedestaled praise from the likes of Kerrang! and Billboard for “Degenerates” and “Resentment,” “Brick Wall” and You’re Welcome are sure to do the same, sketching a permanent, no-nonsense profile for A Day To Remember.

Check out “Brick Wall” here today on American Songwriter and pre-save You’re Welcome here ahead of its spring release.