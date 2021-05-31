More Dylan 80th Birthday Celebration: Songwriters Singing Bob Dylan Songs

Dylan’s 80th birthday celebration continues with new and old covers of his songs performed by Ross Altman, Thom Bishop, Ted Wulfers, Rickie Lee Jones, Arlo Guthrie, Barry Keenan, Bob Malone, Peter Case, Andy Hill & Renee Safier, Joe Henry & Rodney Crowell, Robert Morgan Fisher, Sarah Kramer, Cynthia Brando, Dinosaur Tooth, Smokey Miles, Paul Zollo & more
Ross Altman, “Blowing in the Wind”
Thom Bishop, “Positively 4th Street”
Peter Case, “This Wheel’s On Fire” From The Midnight Broadcast By Bob Dylan & Rick Danko
Paula McMath, “Make You Feel My Love”
Bob Malone, “Tangled Up In Blue” Live
Ted Wulfers, “Dignity”
Joe Henry & Rodney Crowell, “Girl from the North Country”
Rickie Lee Jones “Subterranean Homesick Blues”
Andy Hill & Renee Safier and Hard Rain, “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall”
Barry Keenan, “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight”
Sarah Kramer, “Blowing In The Wind”
Cynthia Brando, “Things Have Changed”
Robert Morgan Fisher, “My Back Pages”
Emily Zuzik “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You”
A Message from Paul Ingles, “Dylan’s 80th, Why It Matters.”
Arlo Guthrie, “Percy’s Song”
Paul Zollo with Dinosaur Tooth, & Smokey Miles , “Isis”