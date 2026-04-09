A Previously Unheard Version of This Eagles 1975 Classic Just Surfaced, Featuring Bernie Leadon and No Joe Walsh

The Eagles have more than enough hit songs to fill a single concert. There is “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Desperado,” and “New Kid in Town.” While formed during the early 1970s, the band continues to entertain. Having sold over 200 million worldwide, the Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Celebrating their longevity and stardom, the Eagles recently shared an unreleased version of their classic hit “Lyin’ Eyes.”

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In June 1975, the Eagles released their fourth studio album, One of These Nights. It didn’t take long before the band climbed the charts, taking the album to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It even received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. Nestled on the album was “Lyin’ Eyes.”

Much like the album, “Lyin’ Eyes” was a success for the Eagles. It landed in the Top 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the US Adult Contemporary charts. As for accolades, it received a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus. Wanting to honor the legacy behind “Lyin’ Eyes”, the Eagles shared a live recording that happened over 50 years ago.

The performance took place at the Sunshine Festival in Anaheim, California, on September 28, 1975. Having gone through some lineup changes over the years, the recording consisted of Don Henley, Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, and Glenn Frey.

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The Eagles Prepare For ‘One Of These Nights’ Deluxe Edition Release

Sadly, the performance would mark the last time Leadon was with the band on stage. He was replaced just a few months later by Joe Walsh.

While decades have passed since the recording, fans have used “Lyin’ Eyes” to remember a simpler time.

“The good old days love the Eagles.” “I grew up in California I used to ride my bike to the ball games at Anaheim stadium in the 60’s and I remember this concert.” “Brings great memories back in 1974 and 1975 high school days.” “To me, this is their perfect song. The story is easy to follow, harmonies and the instrumentation is perfect. Glenn’s voice is top notch here.” “These guys were the real deal back then. They are a big part of rock history. Thank you for sharing yourself and your magic. You will never not be remembered!”

The release of “Lyin’ Eyes” comes at a special time as the Eagles are preparing to release a deluxe version of One of These Nights. It comes packed with songs and even the entire Sunshine Festival set. Expected to release on May 1, the expanded edition gives longtime fans a deeper look into a defining era for the band. For listeners old and new, the deluxe One of These Nights offers a chance to revisit a time capsule in music history.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)