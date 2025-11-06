A Q&A with Session Six 2025 Lyric Contest Winner Joe Black

“Why Old Men Cry“

Written by Joe Black

Interview by American Songwriter

Joe Black scored 1st place in the Session Six 2025 American Songwriter Lyric Contest for his song “Why Old Men Cry.” American Songwriter caught up with him to get the scoop on the inspiration behind his lyrics and other musings.

What made you decide to enter the American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest?

I have been submitting lyrics for several years. I actually won the monthly contest once before a few years ago. I thought that this was a special song and I wanted other people to hear it.

How did you feel when you learned you won?

I was thrilled and honored.

What inspired your submission? Why did you want to write it?

I’ve noticed that, the older I get, the more emotional I’m becoming. (I’m 66…). I find that I get teary-eyed when I’m remembering both happy and sad times- much more than I ever have. The line, “Memories are fleeting / Like aimless butterflies / Hearts aren’t just for beating / That’s why old men cry” is a truth: As I age, I find myself remembering little things… They pop up out of nowhere and catch me by surprise. There really doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason for this.

What’s the story behind “Why Old Men Cry”?

I wanted to tell a story. I thought of an old man who was looking back at his life – both with sadness and accomplishment – and feeling overwhelmed by both the joy of what he had accomplished and the sadness of all that he had lost. I had an image of him sitting on his front porch, watching the world go by and holding a metaphoric glass that was filled with memories – represented by tears. As the glass filled, it changed in pitch- in the same way that people play an instrument made up of different crystal goblets – each, holding a note that rings out. This was the inspiration for the line,



“Each tear’s a gentle elegy

A visit from the past

Changing rhythm, tone and melody

As it fills the crystal glass

Tap a note into the evening

‘Til it fades and says goodbye

Like old friends slowly leaving

That’s why old men cry”



I know a lot of old people who keep going to funerals as they lose loved ones and friends – it’s a reality of life and I wanted my lyrics to reflect that.

Have you written music for this lyric? If so, how would you describe it?

Rhythmic finger picking in acoustic guitar. Simple. I originally wrote it in a minor key, but then changed it to a major key because I didn’t want the music to create the vibe- I wanted the lyrics to carry the song, not the melody.

How long have you been writing lyrics?

All my life- although I’ve been taking it more seriously the past 7-8 years.

What keeps you motivated as a songwriter?



I recently retired from a 38 year career as a pulpit rabbi. I’ve always been a storyteller, and now that I no longer have the daily responsibilities of serving a congregation, I find that the stories keep on coming. I’ve started performing around the country much more than I ever did and I love writing and performing my own music. It’s extraordinarily fulfilling. I’m currently writing a book called “The Spirituality of Creativity.” In many ways, writing songs is kind of like prayer to me.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters, and why?



I grew up listening to John Prine, Steve Goodman, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, and Bruce Springsteen. They’re all storytellers.

What’s next for you?



Now that I’m retired, I’m looking forward to continuing my writing and performing. I also hope to publish my book and teach. I try to write every day – it’s a spiritual practice. Some songs are good and some are terrible – but often I can find one little gem I can glean that, if it doesn’t work in one song, I can put it into another. As Pat Pattison taught me, “I encourage you to write crap – because crap is the best fertilizer.”

What would you tell other songwriters who are considering entering the Lyric Contest?



Keep sharing your music – don’t give up.



(Photo by Rob Mattson)

