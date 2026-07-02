Country Thunder Wisconsin to Feature Talent Behind Luke Bryan and Cody Johnson Hits at Its Songwriters Showcase (Exclusive)

Country Thunder is bringing some of Nashville’s biggest songwriting talent all the way to Wisconsin. American Songwriter can exclusively reveal that the largest country music brand in North America has tapped writers behind Luke Bryan and Cody Johnson hits to perform at its Wisconsin event.

Presented by American Songwriter, the Songwriters Showcase will highlight both established hitmakers and the next generation of behind-the-scenes stars.

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Throughout six sessions over four days, attendees will get to hear some of their favorite country songs—and the stories behind them—from the songwriters who penned the tunes.

Among the performers are Ryan Beaver, who’s one of the writers behind Bryan’s “Country Song Came On;” Benjy Davis, who co-penned Johnson’s “The Painter,” and Neil Medley, who co-wrote Jake Owen’s “Made For You.”

Also set to be featured are Trent Wayne, who’s had songs cut by Caylee Hammack and Canaan Smith; Chase McDaniel, who’s written for Tucker Wetmore and Vincent Mason; and Philip Morgan, who’s penned tunes for Chase Matthew and others.

The winner of American Songwriter’s “Sounds Like Summer” contest will also get a chance to take the stage during the Songwriters Showcase.

The full schedule is available below.

What to Know About Country Thunder Wisconsin

The Songwriters Showcase is far from the only thing that will take place at Country Thunder Wisconsin. Between July 16-19, attendees will pour into Shadow Hill Ranch in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, for four days of music, camping, and community.

Gavin Adcock, Riley Green, Keith Urban, and The Red Clay Strays will headline the festival, which will also include sets from Gretchen Wilson, Nate Smith, Shaboozey, Dasha, and more.

In addition to the music, fans can look forward to a next-level camping experience, with options ranging from Tent Camping to Glamping.

Also scheduled for the weekend is The Buckin’ Thunder Pro Bull Riding Event. Hosted in partnership with Big Hat Rodeo, the sanctioned bull riding event will feature professional cowboys competing for prize money.

Tickets are available for purchase now. For more information on the festival, and to purchase camping packages, head to Country Thunder’s website.

Photos courtesy of Country Thunder