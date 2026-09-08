A Sportswriter, a Talk Show Host, and Warren Zevon: It’s Not a Joke Setup, but the Recipe for a Classic Track From 2002

Great songwriters find inspiration even in unexpected places. Warren Zevon, who didn’t need much help to craft a killer song, often went outside the traditional musical avenues to find collaborators.

On one particular song, Zevon used the story idea of a sportswriter. And then to add to the unorthodox nature of it all, Warren called on an old buddy, one who just happened to be the most famous talk show host on the planet, to do a guest vocal.

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‘Late Show’ Love

Warren Zevon couldn’t quite sustain the commercial success that he found on his 1978 album Excitable Boy and its breakout hit single “Werewolves Of London”. From that point forward, the pop charts mostly ignored his work. Zevon also dealt with personal issues that sometimes pulled his focus away from his work.

But throughout the 90s and into the new millennium, Zevon once again found his artistic stride, even if only his diehard fans were aware of his work. Critics praised his writing, as did other musicians.

To top it off, he boasted an influential benefactor in David Letterman. Letterman often invited Zevon on his CBS talk show. He even invited Warren to substitute as bandleader when Paul Shaffer was away. It helped keep Zevon in the public eye, even as much of his work stayed frustratingly under the radar.

Drop the Puck

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Circa 2002, Mitch Albom stood out as a sportswriter who transcended his local beat in Detroit to become nationally known. And he just happened to be buddies with Warren Zevon. On Albom’s website, he explains how he ended up writing a song for and with Zevon:

“This song came about when my friend Warren Zevon and I were talking one day. He said, ‘You know, I’d like to do a sports song that nobody has done before.’ And I said, ‘Hockey.’ And he said, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘I can’t think of a single hockey song.’ And he said, ‘Great! You should write me one!’”

The song was “Hit Somebody! (The Hockey Song)”, which appeared on Zevon’s 2002 album My Ride’s Here. Zevon ended up co-writing it with Albom from the sportswriter’s original idea. Zevon then happened upon a genius finishing touch, which is where his pal Letterman reenters this story.

A Runaway “Hit”

“Hit Somebody!” tells the story of a so-called hockey “goon.” For those who don’t follow the sport, a goon is a player whose main job is to deliver hits and start fights. Their job is not to score, which makes the storyline Albom and Zevon concocted, complete with its bittersweet ending, so ingenious.

During the song’s refrain, Zevon voices the protagonist’s inner dilemma: how he wants to be more than just an instrument of violence on the ice. But every time he imagines a change, he’s faced with the crowd’s derisive chant of “Hit somebody!”

Guess who Zevon enlisted to stand in for the angry mob. Yes, that’s David Letterman bellowing out the title refrain over and over again with crazed glee. “Hit Somebody! (The Hockey Song)” demonstrated Warren Zevon’s genius in catalyzing wildly different contributors into one magical song.

(Photo by Barbara Nitke/CBS via Getty Images)