‘American Idol’ Finalist Announces She’s Creating Her Own Singing Competition

Even before appearing on the hit show American Idol, Lil Rounds knew the ins and outs of the music industry as her grandmother once worked with the iconic B.B. King. Raised in Memphis, Tennessee, the singer grew up around a rich history of music. Seeming to fill every corner of the state, Lil Rounds decided to step into the spotlight when she competed during season 8 of American Idol. While gaining praise from the fans and judges, the singer ended her run as a finalist. Although standing on the stage back in 2009, Lil Rounds is looking to bring her own singing competition to Memphis.

Videos by American Songwriter

While American Idol travels all across America, looking for a singer who could become the next winner, Lil Rounds wanted to showcase the contestants and the legacy of Memphis. Making the announcement on Wednesday, the signer revealed she would be creating “The 12”, which she deemed to be the “ultimate southern vocal competition.”

[RELATED: “Let Me Tell You”: Meghan Trainor Tells ‘American Idol’ Why She’d Be a Great Katy Perry Replacement]

How ‘The 12’ Differs From ‘American Idol’

Teaming up with Visible Music College, the new competition will do more than showcase the contestant’s talent as it looks to shine a light on the amazing singers in the southern regions. Discussing the idea of the new competition, Lil Rounds said, “We’re going to actually train you. We’re going to actually coach you. We’re going to get you ready for the big lights. And then when you come off that stage, we’re going to make sure that you have a path to go on as far as being able to work with industry professionals, network with industry professionals so that we can get you to the next level.”

For those who find themselves competing on The 12, the finalists will compete for three main prizes that will have them paired with industry leaders to help them capitalize on their talents and hopefully further their careers.

Auditions for The 12 will take place on Saturday at the Stax Music Academy. With the competition kicking off, the finalists will find themselves performing at the Orpheum Theater during the grand final on September 26th.

(Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)