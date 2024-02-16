ABBA to Reissue Landmark Album ‘Waterloo’ for 50th Anniversary

The world learned ABBA’s name when the Swedish pop group performed their song “Waterloo” in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest. Now the musicians are reissuing their iconic album of the same name this April, in honor of 50 years as a band.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hear “Honey, Honey” Like You’ve Never Heard It Before

As part of the reissue, the album’s singles (“Waterloo,” “Honey, Honey” and “Hasta Mañana) will be available as separate picture discs. A 10-inch vinyl featuring the title track in four different languages is also set for release.

Now, a new generation can make the same discovery that legions of ABBA fans experienced when the quartet took the Eurovision stage in their platform boots and colorful garb.

“I have the original LP,” one user wrote on Instagram. “My father bought it for me back in 1974 when I was a 4 year old fan.”

[RELATED: The Revolutionary Meaning Behind ABBA’s Freedom-Fighting “Fernando”]

“Waterloo” Paved ABBA’S Path To Global Fame

The Nordic foursome wrote “Waterloo” for the specific purpose of entering it into the Eurovision Song Contest. ABBA initially performed (and won with) the song at Melodifestivalen, Sweden’s national competition.

The band initially considered submitting the song “Hasta Mañana” to Eurovision, but ultimately decided on “Waterloo” since it equally showcased lead vocalists Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. (“Hasta Mañana” would eventually become the third single from the Waterloo album.)

They scored 24 points that night in Brighton, England, coming out on top and beating a fellow soon-to-be legend: Olivia Newton-John.

From there, ABBA’s path to international stardom was set in stone. “Waterloo” rocketed to No. 1 in the United Kingdom, where it would remain for two weeks. The song would become the first of the band’s nine UK No. 1 hits.

As for the other side of the pond, the infectious pop-rock anthem peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2017, Billboard rated “Waterloo” at No. 9 on its list of ABBA’s all-time top 15 songs.

After more than 30 years, the group reunited in 2016 to collaborate on a digital avatar concert tour and a new album. In 2021, ABBA released Voyage, their first album original material in 40 years.

Featured image by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images