Santana Las Vegas Residency 2024: How To Get Tickets

Carlos Santana’s long-running residency at the House of Blues has been going strong since 2012, and the famed Mexico-born guitarist isn’t stopping anytime soon. Santana and his band have announced yet another extension of the residency in 2024 throughout May, September, October, and November. There do not appear to be any opening acts, but Santana rarely needs an opener to get the crowd going!

An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM will start on May 10 and come to a close on November 10. Each show will take place at the House of Blues, located in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casno in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Santana hasn’t said much about the renewal of his popular residency, but he has been busy promoting his new single with RUN DMC’s Darryl McDaniels, “Let The Guitar Play”. “Oneness. Unity. Harmony,” Santana said, accompanied by a video on X, “I want listeners to feel that within themselves and within the world. That’s what the message of “Let The Guitar Play” is. I hope you enjoy, you can listen everywhere now.”

Santana will likely perform the new single during his renewed residency at House of Blues, along with most of his greatest hits.

How to Get Tickets

Fans have a few different options for snagging tickets to Santana’s residency. Ticketmaster appears to be the official ticketing platform for the residency, and tickets are selling fast for the May shows. You can also find tickets through the House of Blues website as well as StubHub. StubHub is a top choice if you’re looking for a third-party ticketing platform since you can enjoy a scam-free experience via StubHub’s FanProtect Program. Who wants to worry about potentially buying fake tickets?

Carlos Santana is a household name and is widely considered to be one of the most soulful guitarists in rock music today. Born in Mexico, Santana rose to fame after starting his eponymous band in San Francisco in 1966 and performing at the infamous 1969 Woodstock festival. Santana is known for his rich, emotional guitar solos and for pioneering Latin rock in the 20th century. And at 76 years old, Santana is still performing with the vigor and passion that he did at Woodstock decades ago. This upcoming residency is worth seeing at least once.

Santana’s long-running residency has been critically acclaimed and is not one to miss. Get your tickets before they sell out!

May 10, 11, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, and 23

September 25, 26, 28, and 29

October 2, 3, 5, 6, 30, and 31

November 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, and 10

*Each show is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm

Santana Las Vegas Residency 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the Santana 2024 residency go on sale?

Tickets are currently on sale for Santana’s upcoming 2024 residency performances.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Santana 2024 residency?

Ticketmaster and Stubhub are top spots to get tickets. You can also find more information about the residency via Santana’s website as well as House of Blues’s website.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Santana 2024 residency?

All presale events for this residency, if any, have ended. Tickets to each performance are now available for general sale.

How much do Santana 2024 residency tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

General admission tickets appear to be around $100, but this price could change as the performance dates get closer.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Santana 2024 residency?

There will be no meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for this residency. However, according to the House of Blues’ website, two different VIP packages appear to be available, including perks like premium tables, VIP lanyards, priority access, free champagne, limited edition posters, and more.

Is there an age restriction for the Santana 2024 residency?

House of Blues requires guests under the age of 12 to be accompanied by an adult.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Santana 2024 residency?

Santana and his band appear to be flying solo for this residency and no opening acts have been announced.

