Watch Taylor Swift Go Berserk Celebrating Travis Kelce and Chiefs Super Bowl Win

In the end, it was a Taylor Swift Super Bowl. Regardless of what the scoreboard said, Swift was always going to be Travis Kelce’s “End Game.”

But Swift let loose with her friends as Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a walk-in touchdown in overtime, dashing the San Francisco 49ers’ title hopes and securing the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl in five years.

There goes the “Last Great American Dynasty.”

Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Celebration

📹 | Taylor and friends celebrating the #Chiefs winning the Super Bowl!



pic.twitter.com/Hz4vDExfd7 — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) February 12, 2024

Move Over, Vanessa Carlton

Early-aughts pop sensation Vanessa Carlton once boasted of her willingness to “walk 1,000 miles” just to see her lover that night.

On Sunday, Taylor Swift said (figuratively,) “Hold my beer,” when she made the 5,700-mile trek from Tokyo to Las Vegas to cheer on her man. The “Anti-Hero” singer reportedly rushed to a private jet as soon as she completed her fourth consecutive Eras Tour show at Japan’s Tokyo Dome.

[RELATED: Travis Kelce Has Heard Taylor Swift’s “Unbelievable” New Album—But He’s Not Spilling]

Swift crossed nine different time zones during the 12-hour flight to LAX. It’s unclear if she flew the final 270-mile stretch from California to Vegas, or if she drove.

Social media fans speculated feverishly on whether Swift would make it back to the States in time to watch Kelce and the Chiefs take on the 49ers. But such effort is par for the course in the couple’s relationship.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told Time magazine during her 2023 Person of the Year interview. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Featured image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

