Slipknot Extends 25th Anniversary Tour: How To Get Tickets

Heavy metal outfit Slipknot are going to kick off their world tour in just a few days, and the band has just announced some extra dates for the upcoming trek. Two new Mexico dates have been added in Guadalajara and Mexico City, the latter being their first headline show in the city. The 25th Anniversary Tour will bring the band to the US, Brazil, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, France, and the UK in addition to Mexico.

The extension announcement comes mere days before the band’s Sick New World set, which will feature their new (and mysterious) drummer.

The next stop on the Slipknot 2024 Tour will be on April 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sick New World Fest. The final date of the tour will be December 20 in London, England at O2 Arena.

The main spot to get tickets to the Slipknot 2024 Tour appears to be the band’s website. Tickets to select dates are also available via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

If you want to get down on the Mexico tour dates, or any of the non-US tour dates, we recommend trying Viagogo. This is a great platform for finding last-minute tickets to international shows, and you might just get lucky and find a decent deal.

Get your tickets to see Slipknot live before they’re gone!

April 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

May 19 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival

September 1 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

September 26 – Louisville, NY – Louder Than Life

October 11 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

October 19 – 20 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Knotfest Brasil

November 8 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Calle 2 (NEW!)

November 9 – Mexico City, Mexico – Parque Bicentenario (NEW!)

December 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

December 6 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle

December 8 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle

December 9 – Leipzig – Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

December 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

December 12 – Paris, France – Accorhotel Arena

December 14 – Leeds, U.K. – First Direct Arena

December 15 – Glasgow, U.K. – OVO Hydro

December 17 – Manchester, U.K. – Co-op Live Arena

December 18 – Birmingham, U.K. – Utilita Arena

December 20 – London, U.K. – O2 Arena

