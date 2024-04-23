Slipknot Extends 25th Anniversary Tour: How To Get Tickets

Heavy metal outfit Slipknot are going to kick off their world tour in just a few days, and the band has just announced some extra dates for the upcoming trek. Two new Mexico dates have been added in Guadalajara and Mexico City, the latter being their first headline show in the city. The 25th Anniversary Tour will bring the band to the US, Brazil, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, France, and the UK in addition to Mexico.
The extension announcement comes mere days before the band’s Sick New World set, which will feature their new (and mysterious) drummer.
The next stop on the Slipknot 2024 Tour will be on April 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sick New World Fest. The final date of the tour will be December 20 in London, England at O2 Arena.
The main spot to get tickets to the Slipknot 2024 Tour appears to be the band’s website. Tickets to select dates are also available via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.
If you want to get down on the Mexico tour dates, or any of the non-US tour dates, we recommend trying Viagogo. This is a great platform for finding last-minute tickets to international shows, and you might just get lucky and find a decent deal.
Get your tickets to see Slipknot live before they’re gone!
Slipknot 2024 Tour Dates
April 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World
May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville
May 19 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival
September 1 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma
September 26 – Louisville, NY – Louder Than Life
October 11 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
October 19 – 20 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Knotfest Brasil
November 8 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Calle 2 (NEW!)
November 9 – Mexico City, Mexico – Parque Bicentenario (NEW!)
December 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
December 6 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle
December 8 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle
December 9 – Leipzig – Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
December 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
December 12 – Paris, France – Accorhotel Arena
December 14 – Leeds, U.K. – First Direct Arena
December 15 – Glasgow, U.K. – OVO Hydro
December 17 – Manchester, U.K. – Co-op Live Arena
December 18 – Birmingham, U.K. – Utilita Arena
December 20 – London, U.K. – O2 Arena
