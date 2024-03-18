Bruce Springsteen Returns To Tour After Health Issues: How To Get Tickets

The day Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band fans have been waiting for the last six months has finally arrived! After a rough go of it in 2023, during which Springsteen suffered from a peptic ulcer and multiple band members fell ill from COVID, the highly-anticipated international tour had to be cut short. Now, The Boss and his band are back and ready to kick off the tour in 2024! The massive Bruce Springsteen 2024 Tour will span the US, Canada, Europe, and the UK.
Videos by American Songwriter
The tour will resume on March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona at The Footprint Center. The tour will close on November 22 in Vancouver, Canada at Rogers Arena.
Even though the tour is very close to starting, tickets haven’t sold out yet for many of the dates. You can still get seats on Ticketmaster, though tickets to dates that are coming up in the next month or two will likely be a bit pricey.
International fans will have the best luck finding affordable tickets through Viagogo.
If you want to try and score cheaper tickets, you can always see what’s available on Stubhub. Stubhub is an excellent third-party ticketing platform that sometimes sells tickets that are cheaper than face value. Just keep in mind that for high-profile tours for stars like Bruce Springsteen, cheap tickets might be hard to find. However, with the FanProtect Program, fans won’t have to worry about getting scammed or buying fake tickets from Stubhub. It’s worth checking out!
Don’t miss your chance to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band live in concert! Get your tickets before they sell out.
Bruce Springsteen 2024 Tour Dates
March 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
March 22 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
March 25 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
March 28 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
March 31 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
April 04 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
April 07 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
April 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
April 15 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
April 18 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome
April 21 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
May 05 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
May 09 – Belfast, UK – Boucher Road
May 12 – Kilkenny, IE – Nowlan Park
May 16 – Cork, IE – Páirc Uí Chaoimh
May 19 – Dublin, IE – Croke Park
May 22 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 25 – Marseille, FR – Orange Vélodrome
May 28 – Prague, CZ – Airport Letnany
June 01 – Milan, IT – San Siro Stadium
June 03 – Milan, IT – San Siro Stadium
June 12 – Madrid, ES – Cívitas Metropolitano
June 14 – Madrid, ES – Cívitas Metropolitano
June 20 – Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic
June 27 – Nijmegen, NE – Goffertpark
July 02 – Werchter, BE – Werchter Park
July 05 – Hannover, DE – Heinz von Heiden Arena
July 09 – Odense, DK – Dyrskuepladsen
July 12 – Helsinki, FI – Olympic Stadium
July 15 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
July 18 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
July 21 – Bergen, NO – Dokken
July 25 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
July 27 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
August 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
August 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
August 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
August 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
September 07 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
September 13 – Baltimore, MD – Oriole Park at Camden Yards
October 31 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
November 03 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
November 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
November 09 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
November 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
November 16 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
November 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
November 22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Photo by Matthew Baker
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.