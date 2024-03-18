Bruce Springsteen Returns To Tour After Health Issues: How To Get Tickets

The day Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band fans have been waiting for the last six months has finally arrived! After a rough go of it in 2023, during which Springsteen suffered from a peptic ulcer and multiple band members fell ill from COVID, the highly-anticipated international tour had to be cut short. Now, The Boss and his band are back and ready to kick off the tour in 2024! The massive Bruce Springsteen 2024 Tour will span the US, Canada, Europe, and the UK.

The tour will resume on March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona at The Footprint Center. The tour will close on November 22 in Vancouver, Canada at Rogers Arena.

Even though the tour is very close to starting, tickets haven’t sold out yet for many of the dates. You can still get seats on Ticketmaster, though tickets to dates that are coming up in the next month or two will likely be a bit pricey.

International fans will have the best luck finding affordable tickets through Viagogo.

If you want to try and score cheaper tickets, you can always see what’s available on Stubhub. Stubhub is an excellent third-party ticketing platform that sometimes sells tickets that are cheaper than face value. Just keep in mind that for high-profile tours for stars like Bruce Springsteen, cheap tickets might be hard to find. However, with the FanProtect Program, fans won’t have to worry about getting scammed or buying fake tickets from Stubhub. It’s worth checking out!

Don’t miss your chance to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band live in concert! Get your tickets before they sell out.

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

March 22 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

March 25 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

March 28 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

March 31 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

April 04 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

April 07 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

April 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

April 15 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

April 18 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

April 21 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

May 05 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

May 09 – Belfast, UK – Boucher Road

May 12 – Kilkenny, IE – Nowlan Park

May 16 – Cork, IE – Páirc Uí Chaoimh

May 19 – Dublin, IE – Croke Park

May 22 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 25 – Marseille, FR – Orange Vélodrome

May 28 – Prague, CZ – Airport Letnany

June 01 – Milan, IT – San Siro Stadium

June 03 – Milan, IT – San Siro Stadium

June 12 – Madrid, ES – Cívitas Metropolitano

June 14 – Madrid, ES – Cívitas Metropolitano

June 20 – Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic

June 27 – Nijmegen, NE – Goffertpark

July 02 – Werchter, BE – Werchter Park

July 05 – Hannover, DE – Heinz von Heiden Arena

July 09 – Odense, DK – Dyrskuepladsen

July 12 – Helsinki, FI – Olympic Stadium

July 15 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

July 18 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

July 21 – Bergen, NO – Dokken

July 25 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

July 27 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

August 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

August 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

August 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

September 07 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

September 13 – Baltimore, MD – Oriole Park at Camden Yards

October 31 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

November 03 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 09 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

November 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

November 16 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

November 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

November 22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

