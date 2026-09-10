A Severe Weather Event Has Forced AC/DC To Cancel Upcoming Stadium Show: “Every Effort Was Made To Find Potential Solutions”

Back in May 2024, AC/DC embarked on the Power Up tour. Throughout the tour, the band sold over 463,000 tickets and grossed nearly $70 million. During that time, the group traveled to venues all over the world, including Switzerland, France, Ireland, and Germany. But with the tour on the verge of ending, it seemed that AC/DC was forced to cancel one of its upcoming shows after a storm practically destroyed Rogers Stadium.

On September 2, Toronto watched as a storm ripped through the area and Rogers Stadium. Assessing the damage, video showed that the stadium was missing a significant number of seats. If that wasn’t enough, part of the seating area had collapsed due to the damage. While crews worked to fix the stadium, AC/DC announced it was canceling the concert.

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Releasing a statement on Instagram, AC/DC wrote, “We regret to announce that AC/DC’s show scheduled for September 16, 2026 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto has been cancelled due to damage the venue sustained following a severe weather event. The safety of our fans, artists, crew and venue staff remains our highest priority. Every effort was made to find potential solutions for the show to move forward in Toronto, but unfortunately we were unable to find an alternative venue that could accommodate everyone.”

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AC/DC Pushes Forward With Power Up Tour

Not wanting to put fans in danger for a concert, AC/DC added that the storm was historic for the area. “Last week’s storm was an extraordinary weather event. A suspected microburst in the area with extreme winds and heavy rainfall made it a 100-year storm for Toronto.”

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Surprisingly, most fans weren’t shocked that the stadium buckled under the pressure. “Rogers Stadium is only a temporary stadium, so I suspect it was built to lower construction standards. SHAME, SHAME, SHAME!!!!!!!!!!” Another person claimed, “Liam Gallagher from Oasis said this was the cheapest stadium that he ever played in, and he was right.”

Leaving some fans upset over the canceled show, AC/DC pushed forward with its remaining schedule. On September 12, the band will perform in Montreal before returning to the U.S. for two shows on the 25th and 29th.

After selling hundreds of thousands of tickets around the world, AC/DC wasn’t about to let one storm bring the entire tour to a halt. Toronto might have been canceled, but the Power Up tour was destined to cross the finish line.

(Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)