Nikki Sixx Opens up About Bitter Mick Mars Fallout, Reveals What Hurt Him More Than Their Legal Battle

All good things must come to an end. And for Mötley Crüe, that moment came when Mick Mars accused the group of trying to replace him. If that wasn’t enough, he also hurled accusations of financial abuse. And to add more to his lawsuit, Mars claimed that Mötley Crüe used some on-stage gimmicks to trick fans into believing they were performing live. Now, with the lawsuit settled, Nikki Sixx broke his silence, defending himself and Mötley Crüe from the claims made against them.

Before Sixx shared his thoughts on Twitter, the musician listened as Mars attacked the group he built a legacy with. Some of the claims included that session musicians were used for Sixx’s parts, and he even relied on pre-recorded tracks during the 2022 Stadium Tour.

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While posting a message on Twitter, Sixx eventually deleted it. But not before outlets got their hands on it. With it being the internet, permanently deleting anything was a fantasy. As for what Sixx had to say – “I’ve played bass on every album Motley Crue has ever recorded and written the lion’s share of our music over the years. When Mick made statements about the band that we believe were untrue, in an attempt to gain leverage in a lawsuit he ultimately lost, it created a lot of confusion and fueled some negative perceptions of the band.”

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What Hurt The Most To Nikki Sixx

For Sixx, it wasn’t the accusations that stung – it was the fact it was coming from a friend. “The saddest part is that we genuinely loved Mick. During his struggles with addiction, I personally did everything I could to help him and, at times, save his life. We shared decades of music, memories, and brotherhood. That history means something to us.”

And speaking of pain, Sixx felt remorse for how the situation was handled. Watching the entire ordeal play out in headlines and in the media, he believed the true victims were the fans. “What hurts the most isn’t the lawsuit or the headlines. It’s the feeling that someone we considered a brother turned his back on us and, in the process, misled the fans who supported all of us for so many years.”

Replacing Mars with John 5, Mötley Crüe continued to tour. As for the lawsuit, it was ultimately dismissed earlier this year. Although the legal battle might have ended, Sixx made it clear the scars of losing a brother remained.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)