After 50 Years, Legendary Rock Band Announces First-Ever Break From Touring and Addresses Health Concerns

Looking at the average, most industry jobs offer their employees a somewhat generous service package with 11 paid vacation days and a week of sick days. Add that with the normal holidays off, and some get a few days a year to relax. But not Cheap Trick. First formed in the early 1970s, the rock band has spent the last 50 years performing, touring, and releasing hits like ‘She’s Tight” and “Dream Police.” But after five decades in the spotlight, it appears the time has come. No, Cheap Trick wasn’t retiring. They were taking a vacation.

November was scheduled as a normal month for Cheap Trick, but that changed. Next week, they will kick off the November stretch of their All Washed Up tour. After that, the future remained uncertain as the band shared a message of thanks for fans.

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For now, the remaining dates on Cheap Trick’s All Washed Up tour included:

Nov 05: Fort Wayne Clyde Theatre, IN

Nov 08: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Nov 11: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Nov 12: St. Louis The Factory, MO

Nov 14: Davenport Capitol Theatre, IA

Nov 15: La Vista The Astro, NE

Nov 18: Milwaukee Landmark Credit Union Live, WI

Nov 19: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 21: Northfield Park Racino, OH

Nov 22: Detroit Sound Board Theater, MI

[RELATED: Cheap Trick Makes Unexpected Announcement About June Tour Dates]

Fans Declare Cheap Trick The “Hardest Working Band Ever!!!”

Not wanting fans to worry about Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen, or Tom Petersson, the band promised that the decision was made not due to health. “Many thanks to everyone who has expressed concern for us. To clear things up, we’ve decided to take some time off after decades of touring because we need a break. Not for health reasons. We’ll play our November shows and then take our first break in 50 years. Thank you for all your support!”

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While not the news most wanted to hear, Cheap Trick received a pass from their fans as the band was announcing its first break. “Hardest working band ever!!! Well deserved!!!” Another person added, “My favorite band. I’ve seen you 5 times and every show was amazing. please take the time to rest and regroup. Well earned! Well deserved!!!”

Thankfully, fans didn’t need to prepare for a farewell tour or retirement announcement just yet. Cheap Trick simply wanted something most people get every year – a little time off. After 50 years on the road, it was hard to argue they hadn’t earned it.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)