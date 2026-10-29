‘American Idol’ Winner Hannah Harper Reveals What Fans Didn’t See During Her Life-Changing Audition One Year Ago

Hannah Harper has had quite the year. The latest American Idol winner has shot to stardom since her time on the show, a journey that started one year ago today when she auditioned in front of judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood in Nashville, Tennessee.

Harper took to Instagram to mark the meaningful anniversary, and used the opportunity to look back on her audition experience.

Videos by American Songwriter

“One year ago today I stood outside the Fisher Center at Belmont University absolutely SHAKING,” she recalled. “Partly because I was freezing to death, but mostly because I was nervous as all get-out.”

“Up until that point, I’d only ever made music with my family, singing in churches. I’d never competed as a solo artist, much less had people critique my performance OUT LOUD,” Harper continued. “And moments before my audition, my 1-year-old was having the meltdown of his LIFE. My momma heart was already in pieces.”

Despite all that was going on around her, Harper noted that she “had peace about one thing.”

“I was going to walk in, sing ‘String Cheese,’ share my testimony, and go home. Well, jokes [sic] on me. God had other plans,” she wrote. “I sang my song, still shaking, and before I could gather my emotions, I was handed a GOLDEN TICKET.”

Even with that ticket in hand, Harper was uncertain how her journey on Idol would continue.

“Then came the worry. How was I going to make this work with my babies and my family?” she recalled. “But God made a way. Every single time.”

Hannah Harper Opens Up About Life Since American Idol

Harper went on to win the show, and has since been on tour, made her Grand Ole Opry debut, and released new music.

“If this journey has taught me anything, it’s that every hardship can become a testimony. I was so afraid of being misrepresented, but instead, I got to share my faith, my music, and my heart with the world,” she wrote. “And goodness gracious, what a year it’s been!”

Harper went on to thank her family, husband, band, and crew for their support.

“We’ve spent most of the year with 14 people sharing 45 feet of living space, and somehow we still like each other!” she quipped.

Harper continued, “A year ago, I wondered how I’d make it through one audition. Today, I’m looking back at a year full of answered prayers I didn’t even know to pray.”

Now, Harper said she knows that she’s “just getting started.”

“Our 2027 tour announcement is coming SOON, and I can’t wait to see what God has in store!” she wrote. “Thank you for loving on our family, showing up, and being part of this testimony. Y’all mean more to me than you’ll ever know!”

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for 19 Recordings