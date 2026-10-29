Brad Paisley’s Tribute to Dolly Parton Featured a Rare Glimpse Into Carl Dean’s Life

When Brad Paisley lost his aunt, he poured his emotions into the lyrics of “When I Get Where I’m Going.” Written by George Teren and Rives Rutherford, Paisley found comfort in the words. But he wasn’t alone. The song also featured vocals from the Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton. Sadly, the world lost an icon in August when Dolly passed away. And while Paisley offered a touching tribute to the legend, his comments also included a glimpse into the mysterious life of Carl Dean.

Married for decades, not much was known about Dolly’s husband. It was only after his death that most fans got their first glimpse of him. But that was all by design. Carl Dean loved his privacy. While Dolly dazzled in rhinestones under the spotlight, Carl Dean found comfort in merely watching from the sidelines.

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Although that might not be the perfect marriage for some, according to Paisley, Carl Dean was living the dream. When speaking on the Nashville Now podcast, he recalled working with Dolly on “When I Get Where I’m Going.” Explaining how they both connected over the theme of the song, Dolly spent an entire day with Paisley. “What’s so funny about her and Carl Dean, her husband, was so — he just was so happy to be in the shadows that she was in here a while. Like, we walked around, talked in the house, and we had a great day.”

[RELATED: Wynonna Judd Is Still Struggling To Accept Dolly Parton’s Death: “I Still Have Her Voice on My Voicemail” (Exclusive)]

Brad Paisley Admitted Carl Dean Was “Happy To Just Drive” Dolly Around

Spending a day with Paisley didn’t seem odd, but Carl Dean didn’t speak to the country singer. “He didn’t even come in. He was so happy to just drive her around and stuff. And she went and got in the car and drove away.”

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With both Dolly and Carl Dean gone, Paisley held that memory close. To him, Dolly was more than a special guest on “When I Get Where I’m Going” – she was now the theme. “It’s really hard to believe that this song, which I did with her, is now about her.”

Paisley used the song to remember Dolly, but “When I Get Where I’m Going” marked a somber milestone for the Queen of Country Music. With her passing, it was Dolly’s final No. 1 hit on Billboard’s US Hot Country Songs chart.



(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)