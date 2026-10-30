Skid Row Unveils New Lead Singer With Blistering “Won’t Get Fooled Again” Performance

Ready to kick off more than a new year, Skid Row embraced a new era when the group announced its latest lead singer. Over the decades, singers like Sebastian Bach, Lzzy Hale, and Erik Grönwall all fronted the band. For Bach, his stint with Skid Row lasted over a decade. But Grönwall stepped away due to health issues, and with Hale, the lead singer of Halestorm, Skid Row desperately needed a vocalist. And apparently, they found one when visiting the same state where it all started – New Jersey.

Sharing the news across social media, Skid Row celebrated the addition of Justin Sargent. Declaring “New Blood – Same Attitude,” the band didn’t want to just make an announcement. Showcasing the talent that Sargent brought to the stage, Skid Row decided to release a cover of The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”

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Although Skid Row praised the talents of Sargent, they believed that showing was better than telling. And with the cover already climbing over 138,000 likes on YouTube, it appeared that Skid Row was right. As for what fans had to say about the newest addition, one comment read, “Love it. Great take on a classic.” Others were a little hesitant. “This sounds great, look forward to hearing new original music and live performances to see how it works. Either way, it’s great to have Skid Row back!”

NEW BLOOD. SAME ATTITUDE.

Meet JUSTIN SARGENT, the new voice of SKID ROW!



Watch our new video covering THE WHO’s anthem “WON’T GET FOOLED AGAIN”!https://t.co/1bJnHGl5Jb



STREAM THE SINGLE at midnight!

Tour dates at https://t.co/lOzAQQ8JOR.



THE NEXT CHAPTER STARTS NOW. pic.twitter.com/fLA84JMCcn — Skid Row (@OfficialSkidRow) October 29, 2026

[RELATED: On This Day in 2011, the Classic Rock World Lost One of Its Greatest Guitarists and Singers Who Played in Skid Row, Thin Lizzy, and Colosseum II]

Justin Sargent Spent A Lifetime Chasing Big Stages Before Skid Row

As for Sargent, he finally got to share the exciting news on Instagram. Posting a picture with the band, he was still processing the career milestone. “I’ve spent my life chasing loud guitars, big stages, and the kind of music that makes you feel like you can take on the world. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that road would lead me here!”

While thanking his family and friends, Sargent also made a promise to fans. “I know what these songs mean to you…they mean a hell of a lot to me, and I’ll give ‘em every damn thing I’ve got!! I can’t wait to get out there and raise some hell together.”

Ready to raise some hell, Sargent had an interesting road to Skid Row. He made his stage debut back in 2011 when he starred in the Broadway musical, Rock of Ages. He followed that with roles in Bonnie & Clyde and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He even appeared on television in shows like Royal Pains and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

From Broadway to hard rock, Sargent might have seemed like an unexpected choice on paper. But with one performance of “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” Skid Row showed exactly why he would be ushering them into 2027.



(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)