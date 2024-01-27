Here’s Why Adam Levine Is Trending: New Photo Has Twitter Buzzing

If you’ve opened up X (formerly known as Twitter) today, you’ve probably noticed Adam Levine‘s name circulating the platform. So why is Adam Levine trending?

Levine, the frontman for the band Maroon 5, snapped a photo with the South Korean boy band, Stray Kids, that has fans buzzing. Stray Kids is made up of members, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, I.N., and Seungmin. The former clearly is no stranger to Levine’s past work.

Stray Kids with Adam Levine 🤍 pic.twitter.com/HQ1OuckGdK — LITZY (@cozyliikerosie) January 27, 2024

As highlighted by fans, Chan recorded himself singing along to Maroon 5’s smash hit “Sunday Morning” nearly half a decade ago. Fast forward, and Chan is standing side-by-side with Levine and his fellow bandmates.

nearly 5 years ago, chan played and sang along to “sunday morning” by maroon 5 on chan’s room, and yesterday him and skz finally took a pic with adam levine 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4X75Cbkivd — mimi bang (@backsdoors) January 27, 2024

Stray Kids Performance Left Fans Grooving

Stray Kids is no stranger to stealing headlines. Their recent performance during a recent charity event in France left fans enamored. Sharing the Gala des Pièces Jaunes stage with K-Pop standout BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Stray Kids performed “God’s Menu” to a crowd of grooving fans.

Adam Levine on Work-Life Balance

Speaking with People during a recent interview, LeVine opened up about how he juggles his work-life balance. Levine, 44, has been married to Behati Prinsloo since 2017 and has three children.

“I don’t know how you can have a better life. I’m lucky enough to do what I love professionally, but also have the greatest personal life and family I could ever ask for,” the rockstar said. “And having kids and a wonderful wife, and just that life that I cling so much to. I love it so much.”

First and foremost, before music, acting, or fame, Levine always prioritizes his family.

“[Family] means more than my career. But at the same time, having both is just a gift. And I think you don’t appreciate s— like that until you get a little older… As the years go on, I just get sappier and more sentimental about it,” Levine said. “I love it so damn much.”

