‘Saturday Night Live’ Host & Musical Guest Info for Next Week: Jennifer Lopez Returns

While Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake take over Studio 8H this week (January 27), Saturday Night Live is already preparing for next weekend when actress Ayo Edebiri will host and none other than Jennifer Lopez will be the musical guest.

Fans of the Hulu show The Bear already know Edebiri for her performance as sous-chef Sydney Adamu. More are now finding out about the young actress after recent Emmy and Golden Globe wins for her role.

Joining Edebiri on Saturday, February 3 is Lopez, who’s hosted SNL three times and been musical guest four. She will perform songs from her upcoming album This Is Me… Now. The album, which, hits shelves on February 16, also promotes her new Amazon musical movie, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. The film also releases on February 16.

The Actress Who Cried Meeting Jennifer Lopez

Lopez has been rubbing elbows with Hollywood’s brightest stars as she recently attended the Golden Globes, where she watched as actress Brie Larson cried over the chance to meet her. Reflecting on her own past, the singer told ET, “I remember being a little girl and watching West Side Story and seeing Rita Moreno and knowing what that meant for me. When I was looking at Brie and I saw her, and I was just staring in her eyes, because she was so locked in with me and just like, ‘I have wanted to tell you this for so long,’ I saw myself. I saw a little girl.”

Having the moment come full circle, Lopez cherished having such an impact on others: “And to think that I did that for somebody was really, really overwhelming. It was very lovely to have an experience like that. I don’t think I ever imagined I would have an experience like that with somebody who is so talented and who I watched their movies. Who is kinda in a way, my contemporary.”



