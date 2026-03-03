“I Am Now Captain Country”: Adam Levine Finally Nabs a Country Artist on ‘The Voice,’ Jokes He’s Going to Call Blake Shelton to Celebrate

One of Adam Levine’s biggest dreams has finally come true. On the latest episode of The Voice, the Maroon 5 frontman finally landed his first country artist of the season.

Though Blake Shelton isn’t a coach this season, Levine had still, up until this point, been unable to beat Kelly Clarkson or John Legend to get a country artist of his own.

That all changed thanks to 22-year-old Hunter Jordan. The Kentucky native came into his Blind Audition wanting Clarkson as his coach, but Levine was able to woo him over to Team Adam.

Despite their split, both of Jordan’s parents were there to support him as he sang Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy.”

All three coaches turned their chairs for Jordan’s performance, but Levine made sure that he was the first one to get a word in.

“I know greatness when I hear it. I’m not Captain Country. I’m not Blake,” Levine acknowledged. “What’s going to happen today is I’m going to finally make a country singer realize that sometimes the best thing to do—and no one’s done it, so you’d be blazing a trail, my friend. We all want to blaze trails don’t we?”

“You’re going to break the mold because you are finally going to do what no country singer has done before. Resist the urge to go with the status quo my friend. You’re going to shake things up,” he continued. “It’s going to be television gold. But most importantly, it’s going to be Hunter gold, because you’re going to have a bigger career.”

Levine argued that Jordan’s career would be buoyed by the “odd couple” schtick that they’d create together.

“Blake Shelton, Adam Levine. Odd couple! Country, not country. It works,” Levine insisted. “… I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired! Today’s the day I will get a country singer on my team.”

Clarkson and Legend weren’t prepared to let Jordan go without a fight, though. The former coach bragged about her past wins on the show, and tried to connect with Jordan by sharing her varied musical tastes.

Next, the “All of Me” singer noted that all the genres Jordan likes borrow from each other, something he knows all about in his own work.

Levine’s passion paid off, though, as Jordan declared, “I think I’m going to blaze a path with Adam.”

Levine was so thrilled by the development that he fell to the floor and told the cameras, “I went fully insane over Hunter because he deserves it, but also because I had to go turbo because I always lose country artists.”

As for why Jordan let his original plan go in favor of Levine, he explained, “I thought in my gut I wanted to pick Kelly, but I just had a connection with Adam and I felt like that was the right choice for me.”

After Levine made his way back to his chair, he insisted, “I am now Captain Country or at least Admiral Country.” He then quipped, “I can’t believe this. I’m going to call Blake.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

