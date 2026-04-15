Fan-Favorite Coach To Rejoin ‘The Voice’ in Season 30

On Tuesday, the season finale of The Voice: Battle of Champions brought more than performance from the Top 4. Coaches John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson also took the stage with their finalists. But in the end, there could be only one winner. For Mikenley Brown, her journey on The Voice ended as she came in fourth place. Lucas West finished in third. With it down to the final two, Alexia Jayy was crowned the winner alongside Levine. Thrilled over the victory, Levine shared some surprise news about the upcoming season.

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Fans of The Voice won’t have to wait long before a new group of artists tries to win over the coaches and fans. Although not knowing much about the season, Levine revealed that he would be returning. “I will be back. I’m having so much fun doing it.”

Coming off his win thanks to Jayy, Levine appeared to be in high spirits as he admitted, “Since I came back a few seasons ago it’s just been a blast and I’m super happy to keep it going as long as they’ll have me.”

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Why Adam Levine Decided To Leave ‘The Voice’

Throughout the history of the singing competition, Levine coached for over a dozen seasons. When he takes his seat on season 30, it will be his 19th time coaching. Discussing his decision to originally step away, he explained how he felt “burnt” going through the process over and over. “Doing it for so long, so consistently, for almost eight or nine years of my life, you can definitely start to get burnt.”

While helping aspiring artists find their voice, at his center – Levine is an artist. And according to the singer, that’s why he originally stepped away from the show. “I did it for this really long period of time so I started to feel like I was kind of getting away from things that matter to me the most, like making music and playing music.”

With Levine spending some time in the spotlight, he felt it was the right time to return to The Voice. And looking at his win on the Battle of Champions, it’s clear the break only reignited his passion for the show. Now heading into another season, Levine seems ready to add a few more victories to his resume.

(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images)