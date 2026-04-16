Adam Levine Raves Over ‘The Voice’ Winner Alexia Jayy: “She’s One of the Best Singers I’ve Ever Heard Sing”

With no more performances or chances, Alexia Jayy, Mikenley Brown, Lucas West, and Liv Ciara found themselves in the Final 4 on The Voice: Battle of Champions. But like any singing competition, there can be only one. And that one was Jayy. Thrilled over her victory for Team Adam, Jayy walked away with more than a cash prize and recording contract as Adam Levine deemed her nothing short of “magical.”

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Speaking with People after the season finale of The Voice, Levine insisted that Jayy was in a category of her own. Having spent years in the music industry, the singer promised, “She’s one of the best singers I’ve ever heard sing, ever. I’ve been wrong before but I really believed that she was gonna win this thing.”

Again, considering her a magical person, Levine said the only way he would have been surprised during the finale was if Jayy didn’t win. “As a human being, she’s such a wonderful spirit. I love her very much. I would have been super surprised if she wasn’t my last person standing.”

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The One Person Alexia Jayy Called After Winning ‘The Voice’

As for the latest winner of The Voice, Jayy was still processing her victory and the whirlwind of stardom that followed. Recalling her thoughts when hearing her name called, she explained, “I was in complete shock. I could not process it. I had to call my mom with tears in my eyes and she was just as happy as I was. I’m excited and I’m so happy to be here.”

Although her mother, Jayy insisted that she supported her every step of the way. “My mom has been doing this with me for a very long time. I’ve been singing since I was 2 years old… she cultivated all of this. Being able to see the fruits of her labor is probably the dopest thing that I could ever give her. So calling her first was an obvious choice.”

While celebrating her victory, Jayy’s time in the music industry is just getting started. Ready to step into the studio to share her music for the first time, she now faces the challenge of turning momentum into a lasting career. And with Levine firmly in her corner, expectations are already high for what comes next.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)