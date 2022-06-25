Rumor has it that Adele has revealed an all-female lineup joining her for a two-day concert in London’s Hyde Park on July 1 and 2.

The lineup of women will include country artist Kacey Musgraves and British singer Gabrielle, who Adele has commented that she is “obsessed with.” Also appearing are Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilüfer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti, and Tamzene. It has yet to be decided if all of the artists will join her on both days of the two-day run.

“The lineup for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!” Adele wrote on Twitter. With such successful female musicians sharing the stage with Adele, nobody will be ready for what’s in store. “An all-female bill, from new artists that I’m obsessed with to the heavenly @KaceyMusgraves to one of my favorite artists of all time @GabrielleUk who I’ve loved since I was 4!!” she added.

“It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day, I can’t wait to share the stage with you ladies,” Adele wrote, alongside a poster of her with just some of her female guest performers.

Many of the musicians replied to Adele’s tweet. “Oh my gosh, I absolutely adore you,” Gabrielle responded. “I can’t wait to be a part of this incredible lineup.”

Musgraves is more than just a little justified in sharing her excitement for the festival. “Hyde. F-ing. Park. With @Adele and a whole day of talented women.”

BST Hyde Park takes place annually in London over two weekends. It will kick off on June 24 with headliner Elton John and end on July 10 with Duran Duran. Other musicians performing include Pearl Jam, The Rolling Stones, and Eagles.

Photo by Simon Emmett