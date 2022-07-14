All Points East Festival Adds H.E.R. to Lineup

R&B singer H.E.R and producer Lil Silva have been added to Disclosure’s All Points East’s line-up.

All Points East is an annual music festival that takes place at London’s Victoria Park. The London festival got its start in 2018 and featured artists like Bon Iver, The Strokes, Mumford & Sons, and Jorja Smith. This year, the event will take place over the course of two weekends: Friday, Aug. 19 – Sat., Aug 20 and Thur. Aug. 25 – Sun, Aug. 28.

Joining the ladies at the festival will be James Blake, Charlie XCX, Fred Again, Mura Musa, Freddie Gibbs, and Koffee among others. Franky Wah, Joy Anonymous, Wesley Joseph, and Lola Young are also part of the festival’s line-up

Gorillaz is set to headline on Aug. 19, followed by The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk on Aug 20. Tame Impala headlines the festival on Aug. 25, while The National takes the stage on Aug. 26. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds will close the festival on Aug. 28.

The lineup for Disclosure on Saturday 27 August gets even more stacked. We're v happy to add 4x GRAMMY award-winner H.E.R. to this massive lineup, plus one of the UK’s most beloved electronic talents, Lil Silva! ⚡

H.E.R. has recently collaborated with producer Jack Antonoff for the Minions: Rise of Gru soundtrack, covering Sly and the Family Stone’s “Dance to The Music.”

Meanwhile, Lil Silva’s debut album Yesterday Is Heavy features artists like Sampha and Ghetts. The record features artists like Sampha and Ghetts. In the past, the Bedford star has worked with Adele, Mark Ronson, and Kano. Yesterday Is Heavy is set to release Friday, July 15.

