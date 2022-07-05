Adele Opens Up About Her Postponed Las Vegas Residency – “The Show’s Not Good Enough”

Adele crooned through all of the fan-favorite 30 tracks, as she returned to the stage this weekend (July 2-3) for her first shows of 2022. Giving a stunning performance at Hyde Park, the English songstress returned to the stage for her first public performance in five years.

Despite the show’s rave reviews, in a new interview with BBC Radio 4, she said she is still stuck on the shows that didn’t happen—her postponed Las Vegas Residency.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down,” Adele told Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne of the postponed Weekends With Adele residency.

“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision. I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough.”

She added: “You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing.”

The residency was originally slated to run from January through April but was postponed the day before opening night due to “delivery delays” that resulted in the show being “really half-assed.”

She told fans soon after the postponement: “Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid — they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.”

She added in the new interview, “I was a shell of a person for a couple of months. I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

While Adele maintained for a while that she was “100-percent” sure the Vegas shows would eventually happen, in the recent interview she doesn’t sound as sure, though she said, “of course, I’m still working on it.”

“I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment,” Adele said.

Courtesy of Apple Music