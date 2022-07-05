Travis Barker Details Recent Health Crisis—“ I Am So Very Very Grateful”

As you likely have heard, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker recently had a serious health scare. He was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles on June 28 to receive potentially life-saving treatment for pancreatitis. Now, Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, are shedding some light on the situation after Barker appears to be out of the woods.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” Barker wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kardashian also released a statement via social media to inform their fans about Barker’s condition. Kardashian stated on Instagram Stories: “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

Kardashian also called out the paparazzi for distorting the narrative surrounding Barker’s health. “And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)…I didn’t forget about you,” she said. “A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side…shame on you.”

It’s good to have you both back in action, Barker and Kardashian. Here’s to Barker’s improving health.

Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images