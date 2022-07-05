Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Toast Their 40th Wedding Anniversary

After a run of serious medical procedures, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne took time to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this weekend (July 4). The heavy metal icon and his wife toasted their four decades of marriage, posting a throwback photo looking back at their relationship.

“40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love,” Ozzy wrote to Sharon in an Instagram post. The post featured a snapshot of the all-white outfits the couple wore for their wedding in Maui, Hawaii in 1982 while Sharon posted a more recent photo of the pair wearing all-black outfits in their living room.

“2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy,” she wrote.

The celebration came just weeks after Ozzy, 73, gave fans his first update following major spinal surgery, where he reportedly had pins removed and realigned from his neck and back tied to a 2003 ATV accident.

In early 2020, he told fans he was battling a type of Parkinson’s disease that led to a horrible fall at home. The fall re-aggravated his old neck and shoulder injury leading to a string of operations.

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” Ozzy said in a statement. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during my recovery.”

