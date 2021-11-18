Adele’s ’30’ Tell-All with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe—”I Really Went to Hell and Back”

Just two days ahead of her highly-anticipated album release, Adele unpacked her fourth record, 30, with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. The widely celebrated singer/songwriter from London, England, gamely answered each of Lowe’s questions and spelled out the emotion behind her latest record.

Zane Lowe and Adele courtesy of Apple Music

Adele started by revealing that she drunkenly announced 30 at her best friend’s wedding. The record’s release, however, was soon stalled due to the pandemic. “It’s such an integral piece to my life story over the last few years, that I wanted it to come out,” she told Lowe. “Because, when it does come out, it’s the final door closing on that chapter of my life. So, it feels like it’s dragged out for me a little bit.”

The 30 era of Adele’s life centers around her divorce from Simon Konecki, who shares a son, Angelo, with the singer. This life-changing decision inspired Adele to get back into the studio to process this change.

“It really helped me, this album. It really, really did,” Adele explained. “I really do believe, and I’m not being arrogant or anything like that here, it’s just like, it was my hell, but I really went to hell and back. And I realized, I actually didn’t like who I was. And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions. Like I’ve got to get over there.

“[I] wasn’t opening my eyes, and seeing what was actually happening at the time, and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that. I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people, really change people’s lives. And I think a song like ‘Hold On’ could actually save a few lives. I really, really do,” she concluded.

Adele also included a specific message to other artists in her chat with Lowe.

“This is my story, and I feel like it’s me taking back my narrative. I was on my own. I did it all on my own. If I’d like to thank anyone, it would be myself. Because I really, really committed to myself. And yeah, I think it’s an important record also for other artists to hear, those ones that I feel like are being encouraged not to value their own art, and that everything should be massive and everything should be, get it while you can. Because that’s not what artists are. And I know a few of them that feel this pressure,” she said.

“And I just wanted to remind them all that you don’t have to be in everyone’s faces all the time,” Adele continued. “And also, you can really write from your stomach, if you want. So yeah, it definitely, definitely is my album. I don’t think I will ever be like, ‘Oh, here you go, it’s yours.’ Never.”

Watch the full interview between Adele and Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, below, and pre-order 30 here.

Photo courtesy of Apple Music.