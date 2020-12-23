Between the demands of the modern world and the logistics of the global pandemic that we’ve been facing for the past year, you could make a strong argument that more folks are feeling “stuck” now than ever. That’s how Adrian Aiello (guitarist for Air Traffic Controller and Bronze Radio Return) felt around the time when he began working on his first solo single. On November 19, he finally put that single out into the world — entitled “Calculated,” the tune is the beautiful product of Aiello’s search for motivation.

“‘Calculated’ is a meditation on a common struggle we all go through: feeling stuck inside your own brain, body, bad habits and the worlds and barriers we build for ourselves, and then pushing through to break down those walls,” Aiello told American Songwriter. “It motivates me to move forward and keep pushing, even if we don’t have all the answers — kind of a personal call to action. In retrospect, I think I wrote this song because at that time, I was feeling really stuck and maybe a little scared to make some decisions that needed to be made. I was constantly overthinking things and waiting for the perfect time to take action. ‘Calculated’ was a way for me to reflect on that and keep moving forward.”

Created by Aiello in collaboration with a community of his friends and family (his father, Michael Aiello, plays drums on the track), “Calculated” is an incredibly pleasing song to listen to. Between the tapestry of guitars and banjos, the low-key train shuffle beat and Aiello’s songbird-like melodies, the tune breathes as if it were living. If it’s any indication of the other songs Aiello plans to release in the future, it is just the beginning of a very beautiful musical story.

For his part, Aiello hopes that listeners can connect with the hope that inspired “Calculated.” “I think we captured a really hopeful feeling in this recording,” he said. “I hope that comes through to whoever might be listening and they enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Listen to “Calculated” by Adrian Aiello below: