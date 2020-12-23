Metallica’s Kirk Hammett is the latest guest on Gibson TV’s “Icons” series, and he’s got stories to tell plus studio demos and live recordings to share.

Gibson TV ‘Icons’ with Kirk Hammett

In the fourth “Icons” episode, Hammett digs deep and reveals his first music influences, inspiration, and his early days in the San Francisco metal scene. Over the course of 80 minutes, the guitar legend also discusses the rigors of the touring life and shares stories about recording the band’s pivotal albums Kill’em All, Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice For All and The Black Album. The episode features archival and never-before-seen photos of Metallica, as well as, studio demos, and live concert recordings.

Kirk Hammett with his Gibson Flying V.

Photo Credit: Fryderyk Gabowicz, Getty Images

“As Gibson TV continues to grow as a channel dedicated to music and music culture, having the icon Kirk Hammett share his stories and journey with my producers Todd Harapiak and Mark Agnesi, is a privilege for all music fans around the world,” Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian said. “Kirk has inspired generations of hard rock and heavy metal guitar players, me included, to pick up a guitar and learn how to play his shredding guitar lines and Metallica riffs. I am grateful that in this episode of ‘Icons,’ Kirk goes beyond his inspiring guitar playing and invites all of us to immerse ourselves in the story behind this Icon. I can’t wait for all the Metallica fans to watch this new episode of ‘Icons’ with the ripper, Kirk Hammett.”