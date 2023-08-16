Bruce Springsteen Postpones Shows Due to Unspecified Illness

Bruce Springsteen has postponed two concert dates in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, due to an undisclosed sickness. The announcement was shared on the 73-year-old rock icon’s social media pages just hours before he was set to take the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” a message posted to Springsteen’s official Twitter account reads. “We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

The postponement comes just days after Springsteen kicked off his 2023 world tour with a highly-publicized performance at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. His next live concert date with the E Street Band is currently scheduled for August 24 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

[RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Releases Highlight Reel from U.K. Tour]

This postponement is the latest in a string of recent health-related issues for Springsteen, who delayed three consecutive tour dates in March over an unspecified illness.

In April, Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, canceled a planned appearance at the American Music Honors award show after contracting COVID-19. According to Variety, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was set to present the couple with a proclamation declaring September 23, 2023—Springsteen’s birthday—as “Bruce Springsteen Day” across the state.

The extended North American leg of Springsteen’s world tour is scheduled to continue through the end of December, with stops across both the U.S. and Canada. For this set of performances, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member opted against bringing an opening act along, allowing more time for his career-spanning set.

Fans can find a complete list of upcoming concert dates and additional ticketing information at Springsteen’s official website.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)