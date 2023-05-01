Aerosmith to “Peace Out” from Touring with Farewell Run

Last week, we surmised that Aerosmith may be ready to take their final bow. Now, the band is back with confirmation of that news with the announcement of their farewell tour.
Prior to announcing the tour, displays of their iconic wings logo and the words “Peace Out” were posted in venues around the country. Fans quickly came to the (right) conclusion that the rockers were plotting their final trek around the U.S.
The Peace Out Tour will kick off on September 2 in Philadelphia and end on January 26, 2024, in Montreal, Canada. The dates so far are exclusively in North America with stops in Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, and Los Angeles. The Black Crowes will join Aerosmith on all dates. Find the full run of shows, below.
“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the band shared in a statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”
They also commented on Joey Kramer’s decision to sit out of the farewell tour. “While Joey remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the band said. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday (May 5) at 10 am local time. VIP packages will be available for the tour, which boast a premium reserved ticket, photo ops with the band, limited edition merchandise, and more. Find all ticket information HERE.
AEROSMITH “PEACE OUT” TOUR DATES
Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena
Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Dec 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic