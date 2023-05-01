Aerosmith to “Peace Out” from Touring with Farewell Run

Last week, we surmised that Aerosmith may be ready to take their final bow. Now, the band is back with confirmation of that news with the announcement of their farewell tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Prior to announcing the tour, displays of their iconic wings logo and the words “Peace Out” were posted in venues around the country. Fans quickly came to the (right) conclusion that the rockers were plotting their final trek around the U.S.

The Peace Out Tour will kick off on September 2 in Philadelphia and end on January 26, 2024, in Montreal, Canada. The dates so far are exclusively in North America with stops in Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, and Los Angeles. The Black Crowes will join Aerosmith on all dates. Find the full run of shows, below.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the band shared in a statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

They also commented on Joey Kramer’s decision to sit out of the farewell tour. “While Joey remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the band said. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday (May 5) at 10 am local time. VIP packages will be available for the tour, which boast a premium reserved ticket, photo ops with the band, limited edition merchandise, and more. Find all ticket information HERE.

AEROSMITH “PEACE OUT” TOUR DATES

Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena

Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Dec 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic