The 149th International AES Convention announces Early Bird Registration options and pricing through August 31. The annual gathering of pro audio experts, manufacturers and techs is a hot spot for new product reveals and more. By going virtual this year, the Audio Engineering Society is able to expand and offer a full month of online programming, gear showcases, technical panels and TechTours, beginning the first week of October.

Registration includes four full weeks of live and streaming tech program content, live Q&A’s, networking and more. Cost is just $99 for AES Members through the end of August. Non-members registration cost is $224, which includes one year of AES membership and benefits. AES Student Members receive a further discount, taking registration down to only $49 for the entire month of programming.

This year’s new AES Show expanded format will feature a variety of themed programming each week:

Audio Engineering Month week one opens with pre-convention events including Special panels & interviews, TechTours episode 1 and, on October 6, a Zoom & Podcast Audio Webinar.

Week two continues in pre-convention events with Special Events panels & interviews, TechTours episode 2 and, on Tuesday, October 13, an optional AoIP Summit.

Week three hosts the AES Show Showcase of gear and services from top brands in the industry, along with STUDENT WEEK, featuring education-enhancing activities including Workshops, Recording Critique Sessions, Recording and Design Competitions, the Career & Education Fair, Mentoring Sessions and more.

The final week of Audio Engineering Month will feature the AES Show Technical Program and Marquee Event with Imogen Heap, Heyser Lecture, Special Panels and TechTours episodes 4 – 7. A host of Audio Engineering Month content will be available on-demand, letting registrants view sessions at their own convenience. Scheduled sessions will join the on-demand menus following initial streaming.

To register and take advantage of Early Bird Registration rates by Monday, August 31, visit AESShow.com.