After The Passing Of His Mother, Richard Marx Gets In Twitter Spar With Scott Baio Over Afghanistan Withdrawal

Whether you want to call it a blessing or a curse, one thing’s for sure: social media has given us a lot of direct access to celebrities’ thoughts. This is especially true when it comes to the political realm.

As the world watched the end of the 19-year-long Afghanistan War seemingly unfold in chaos over the past few weeks, a lot of folks have been speaking up about the failures of the conflict and the United States’ actions throughout it. One particularly outspoken voice was that of Scott Baio, who’s historically been a supporter of conservative politicians and causes.

In a tweet from Monday morning, Baio posted a cropped photo of a Fox News’ headline that read: “Taliban ‘Kill’ Squads Hunt Down U.S. Allies.” In the caption, Baio tagged singer-songwriter, Richard Marx, among other liberal celebrities. Baio says, “This is your guy! Where are you now? I’m praying for our military that was killed and those left behind because of your guy.”

Where are you now @pattonoswalt @alyssa_milano @robreiner @richardmarx and others in Hollywood. This is your guy! Where are you now? I'm praying for our military that was killed and those left behind because of your guy. P.S. Trump has nothing to do with this. pic.twitter.com/l1W7dQpEY4 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 30, 2021

By the afternoon, Marx had sent out a fiery reply. “The shitshow in Afghanistan has lots of multi-administration blame to go around,” he begins. “When your racist draft-dodging hero was calling our own military servicemen and women ‘losers and suckers’ where the fuck were you? You disingenuous rapey little twerp.”

The shitshow in Afghanistan has lots of multi-administration blame to go around. When your racist draft-dodging hero was calling our own military servicemen and women “losers and suckers” where the fuck were you? You disingenuous rapey little twerp. https://t.co/hcwDG7GHw6 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 30, 2021

Shortly after that, Marx tweeted an additional reply, explaining that he was tending to a family tragedy. With news breaking yesterday that his mother, Ruth Marx—who sang backup for her son—had passed away, one could assume that’s what he’s referring to.

PS: To answer your question, I’ve been tending to a family tragedy. Be grateful all you have on your plate right now is tweeting Fox propaganda to people you’ve never met. https://t.co/hcwDG7GHw6 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 30, 2021

Regardless, the tension between the “Endless Summer Nights” singer and the Happy Days star escalated. “‘Rapey?’ I’ve never raped or assaulted anyone (accusations, that were proven wrong, are not facts),” Baio says, seemingly referring to allegations from Nicole Eggert that he had sexually abused her when they were starring on Charles In Charge. He continues, with some additional verbal attacks.

"Rapey"? I've never raped or assaulted anyone. (Accusations, that were proven wrong, are not facts) You're the barely 5'3 lil man that allegedly f*cked another woman while being married, shithead! 🤡 Your 4 inch feathered hair didn't fool anyone lil guy…… https://t.co/A0aOd0KQDX — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 30, 2021

Coming back in full force, Marx defends himself and doubles down on his anti-Trump, anti-Baio stance. “People actually get divorced without cheating, little Nazi,” he says. “Multiple sexual assault claims against you, both male and female. All liars? No wonder you love Trump…. You’re what scum scrapes off the bottom of its shoe.”

People actually get divorced without cheating, little Nazi. Multiple sexual assault claims against you, both male and female. All liars? No wonder you love Trump. You mocked parents of murdered children, you degenerate fuck. You’re what scum scrapes off the bottom of its shoe. https://t.co/J0mvKniCjp — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 30, 2021

At that point, Baio stepped down a bit. “You’re a tiny angry lil troll,” he says. Likewise, Marx seemed to be tired of the fight. “Look. At. Your. Responses,” replies Marx.

It seems that’s how most of these Twitter spars end. With no clear resolution, victory is in the eye of the beholder.