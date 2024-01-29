Watch Richard Marx Single Out Female Fan Who Yelled Out During Show with Rick Springfield: “Learn Some F—ing Manners”

Veteran pop star Richard Marx got a bit testy with a fan who called out while he was singing during one of his recent joint concerts with Rick Springfield. In a video obtained by TMZ, Marx is captured crooning his hit 1989 ballad “Angelia” solo while strumming an acoustic guitar when a woman yells out something indecipherable at him.

After he finished his performance, Marx expressed his irritation at the rude audience member.

“I’m genuinely curious who raised you to think that anything you could yell out was more important than what we were doing,” the 60-year-old singer said. He then spit out, “Learn some f—ing manners, lady!”

Springfield Had Marx’s Back

Springfield, who was on the stage with Marx during the incident, had his own words for the mouthy audience member.

“Do not p— my friend off,” the Australian pop-rock star commented. “Yeah, it’s kind of wild that happens sometimes.”

He then shared a recollection about a show he played at a venue that had a bar at the back, remembering that a group of people were chatting away as he was singing his sentimental 1985 tune “My Father’s Chair.”

Springfield again addressed the woman who had yelled out, saying, jokingly, “I’m gonna come to your work and I’m going to pee on your desk while you work.”

“Angelia” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in ’89.

About Marx and Springfield’s Joint Tour

The show, which took place last week in Port Chester, New York, was one of a series of joint acoustic tour dates Marx and Springfield played together in January 2024. The trek wrapped up with a concert in Huntington, New York, on Sunday, January 28,

Marx’s and Springfield’s Other 2024 Tour Plans

Marx’s upcoming 2024 tour itinerary features a bunch of solo U.S. shows in the coming weeks, starting with a February 16 concert in Jackson, Mississippi. He also has several U.K. concerts scheduled in May.

Tickets for Marx’s shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Springfield, meanwhile, has some concerts of his own lined up for 2024. They include a few headlining dates, and a series U.S. shows opening for REO Speedwagon in March.

