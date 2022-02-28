Singer/Songwriter Richard Marx Blasts “White Nationalists” and “Traitors” on Social Media

Songwriter Richard Marx is an immensely successful artist. To state one stat, Marx has sold over 30 million albums to date. For anyone counting at home, that’s a ton.

The adult contemporary star’s self-titled debut album went triple-platinum in 1987 and between 1987 and 1994, he had 14 top 20 hits, including three number one singles.

But in the past few days, Marx has been making headlines (and both trending and going viral on social media) for his comments about “white nationalists” and “traitors.”

In a recent tweet on Saturday (February 26), Marx summed up his sentiments, saying, “To those of us who are ACTUAL patriots, it is and has always been crystal clear. If you’re a white nationalist…if you’re praising Putin…if you’re against CRT…if you want to make it harder for POC to vote…if you defend January 6…you are a traitor and an enemy of democracy.”

Let’s review where else Marx has been shining his spotlight:

On February 24, Marx blasted the controversial so-called “Don’t Say Gay” Bill in Florida, saying, when it passed, “Of course it did. Utterly shameful.”

Marx then criticized far-right white nationalist extremist Nick Fuentes, who seemed to say that comparing Russian oligarch Vladimir Putin to Hitler wasn’t such a bad thing for Putin. Marx wrote, “My first presidential election vote was for a Republican. I’ve voted for both parties ever since, depending on the candidates. But this is the current GOP. You’re either a bigoted, degenerate white nationalist or you’re a decent person. You can’t be both.”

Next, he took aim at Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who spoke at a recent Fuentes’ event, saying, “.@RepMTG is a liar, a traitor and a bigot.”

He added: “No @RepMTG you deliberately spoke at a white nationalist rally because you’re a white nationalist.”

But it didn’t stop there! Marx then took sights at Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson, saying, “Traitor exhibit A: @TuckerCarlson“

Then it got real. As in a real Twitter beef. Marx and columnist Kurt Schlichter began trading barbs. Marx responded to a tweet of Schlichter’s by saying, “Here’s an overview of KKKurt’s career highlights. This white nationalist prick is such a failure even OAN won’t give him a gig.”

Marx continued: “We have plenty of traitorous enemies to our own democracy like you here at home, KKKurt. And you’re proof that wearing a uniform doesn’t make you a patriot. You’re a disgrace to those who served who aren’t ignorant bigoted pieces of shit.”

And it continued. Said Marx: “They’re not disrespecting “vets,” douche-nozzle. They’re disrespecting you and rightfully so. I’ve known many vets including my dad who saw COMBAT in WW2 and none of them constantly referenced their service let alone took bows for it. Praiseworthy vets in your own feed agree.”

Marx added, “FYI the degenerate parasite who tweeted these gems actually wrote a whole book of worship to a pathologically lying traitor who stole from a children’s cancer charity, banged a pornstar while his newborn was home, incited an insurrection and calls women pigs. KKKurt’s kind of guy”

And more: “It’s “your,” MAGAt KKKurt. Learn the proper use of the language of the country you claim to love. And while your point is debatable, my royalties are anything but.”

