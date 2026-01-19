Check Out Richard Marx’s New Duet With Rod Stewart on the Sinatra Classic “Young At Heart” From Marx’s New Album

Richard Marx celebrates the Great American Songbook on his new album, After Hours, which was released today (January 16). Coinciding with the album’s arrival, the veteran pop star has released a new duet with another artist who is very familiar with the genre, Rod Stewart, as the latest single from the record.

Marx teamed up with Stewart for a rendition of “Young At Heart.” The lush ballad, which was composed by Johnny Richards and Carolyn Leigh, was a hit for Frank Sinatra in 1954.

Richard explained that the collaboration came about in January 2025, when he and his wife, Daisy Fuentes, traveled to London to attend a surprise party celebrating Stewart’s 80th birthday.

“Rod and his wife Penny invited us to his home for dinner the next evening and we all had drinks prior at his local pub down the road,” the 62-year-old singer-songwriter recalled. “When I told him about my After Hours album, he immediately said, ‘We should do a duet, Dickie.’ I thought it might be the Guinness talking, but the next day he texted me, ‘I was serious about singing together. How about we do ‘Young At Heart’?”

Marx continued, “Anyone who knows me knows Rod has been one of my lifelong heroes, and becoming pals with him just in the last few years has meant the absolute world to me. The only thing possibly more amazing for me than finally getting to sing with him is that it was his idea.”

You can check out a visualizer video for the duet on Marx’s official YouTube channel.

About the ‘After Hours’ Album

After Hours features a mix of standards and original songs that were written in the style of those older classics. Marx recorded the album entirely live, accompanied by a 24-piece ensemble, and with no overdubs.

Other guest contributors to After Hours included sax legend Kenny G, trumpeter Chris Botti, and pianist Randy Waldman. Waldman is one of Barbra Streisand’s longtime collaborators. Several tracks from the album were released as advance singles, including the original “Magic Hour”, which Marx co-wrote with Fuentes.

Marx’s Upcoming Tour Plans

To promote the release of After Hours, Marx will be signing copies of the album at two special events. The appearances will take place at Barnes & Noble stores and are scheduled for Saturday, January 17, at The Grove in Los Angeles, and Wednesday, January 21, at the 5th Ave. store in New York City.

This spring, Marx will be heading to Australia for five concerts in April. He’ll open for Stewart at 13 shows on the U.S. leg of Rod’s 2026 One Last Time tour. The concerts span from a June 8 performance in Phoenix through a September 1 show in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Marx also has lined up an October 6-7 at the London Palladium in London.

April 16 – Brisbane, Australia @ QPAC Brisbane Concert Hall

April 19 – Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

April 20 – Canberra, Australia @ National Convention Centre

April 22 -Newcastle, Australia @ Civic Theatre

April 24 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

June 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center+

June 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hard Rock Live+

June 12 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+

June 15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

June 16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

June 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+

July 31 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater+

August 1 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+

August 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center+

August 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center+

August 14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena+

August 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre+

September 1 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center+

October 6 – London, U.K. @ London Palladium

October 7 – London, U.K. @ London Palladium

+ = opening for Rod Stewart.

