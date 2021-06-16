After Welcoming His Baby Boy, Chris Lane Announces Fill Them Boots Fall Tour Dates

Fresh off of welcoming his first child, a boy, Dutton Walker Lane (born June 8), with wife Lauren, Chris Lane is gearing up to get back to work. The “Fix” singer announced that he will be hitting the road in the fall to headline his Fill Them Boots Tour.

Named for his latest single, “Fill Them Boots,” the 31-date trek kicks off on October 28 in Memphis, Tennessee—giving Lane time a home with his new baby boy—making stops in Houston, Boston, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Francision, Washington and New York, before wrapping on March 12, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Joining Lane on the road will be supporting acts Tyler Rich (October – December dates), ERNEST (January – March dates) and Lily Rose (all dates). Fans of Lane can expect to hear his latest releases, including, “Summer Job Money,” “That’s What Mamas Are For,” and his collaboration with Dustin Lynch “Tequila On A Boat,” as well as the song he wrote for his new so—prior to his birth—”Ain’t Even Met You Yet.”

Pre-sale for tickets begins June 22 at 10 a.m. local time, with public on-sale beginning June 25 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

FILL THEM BOOTS TOUR Dates:

Oct 28 – Memphis, TN – Soundstage at Graceland*

Oct 29 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall*

Oct 30 – Birmingham, AL – The Avondale*

Nov 04 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre*

Nov 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center*

Nov 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room*

Nov 19 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center*

Nov 20 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom*

Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*

Jan 13 – Boston, MA – House of Blues^

Jan 14 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount^

Jan 15 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome^

Jan 20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore^

Jan 27 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Jan 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex^

Jan 29 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House^

Feb 02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern^

Feb 03 –San Diego, CA – SOMA^

Feb 04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues^

Feb 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic^

Feb 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre^

Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune^

Feb 18 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom^

Feb 19 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre^+

Feb 25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz^

Feb 26 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues^

March 04 – Washington DC – The Fillmore^

March 06 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore^

March 10 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom^

March 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues^

March 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre^



* with Tyler Rich

^ with ERNEST

All dates feature Lily Rose