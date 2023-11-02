Bob Dylan Postpones Springfield Show and Adds New York City Concert to U.S. Tour

Bob Dylan fans who were planning to see the legendary singer/songwriter in concert on Wednesday, November 1, in Springfield, Massachusetts, will have to wait a bit.

Dylan’s show at Springfield Symphony Hall has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 12. According to a post on the 82-year-old folk-rock great’s Facebook page the show was postponed because of “mechanical issues at the venue.” All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the November 12 concert, while refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Meanwhile, Dylan also recently added a concert to his current U.S. tour leg, a November 16 performance at the famed Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 3, at 12 p.m. T, while pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, November 2, at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Interestingly, Dylan already had six other shows on his current tour leg in or near New York City—November 7 and 8 in Port Chester, New York; November 14 and 15 in Brooklyn, New York; and November 20 and 21 in Newark, New Jersey.

Dylan’s trek, which is promoting his 2020 studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, is scheduled to resume with a three-night engagement, November 3-5, at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre. The tour, which kicked off on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, will wind down on December 3 in Evansville, Indiana.

Before the trek winds down, a new Dylan box set titled The Complete Budokan 1978 will be released on November 17. The live collection will feature recordings of every song performed at his February 28 and March 1, 1978, concerts at the famous Tokyo venue.

You can check out live versions of Dylan’s 1966 song “I Want You” and his 1970 tune “Man in Me” from the box set on his official YouTube channel.

Remaining Shows on Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour 2023:

November 3 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 4 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 7 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

November 8 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

November 10 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

November 11 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

November 12 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall

November 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

November 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

November 16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

November 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 20 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

November 21 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

November 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

November 25 – Baltimore, MD @ Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

November 27 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

November 29 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

November 30 – Huntington, WV @ Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center

December 2 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

December 3 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI