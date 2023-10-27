The Detroit-born Eminem and the Brooklyn-born Notorious B.I.G. are responsible for one of the greatest rap songs of all time, the 1999 hit, “Dead Wrong,” which was released two years after Biggie was murdered on March 9, 1997. But while they were able to put that song together, there isn’t another in the can, unfortunately.

But what if there could be another collaboration between the rappers? With the help of ChatGPT, we asked the artificial intelligence system to write a song in the style of the two iconic rappers. It’s a shame they couldn’t do more, but this is what we got.

“The Lyrical Crown”

(Verse 1 – Eminem)

Yo, it’s Slim Shady, back in the game, no fear,

I’m the rap god, step aside, let me make it clear,

I’ve been through the battles, the ups and the downs,

But I rise to the top, wear the lyrical crown.

I’m a renegade, no one can imitate,

The way I manipulate words, it’s innate,

I’ma spit hot fire, burn through the night,

In the world of rap, I’m the blinding light.

(Verse 1 – Notorious BIG)

Biggie Smalls, in the house, you know the deal,

Brooklyn’s finest, keepin’ it real,

I’m the king of the East Coast, can’t deny,

When I step to the mic, you know I’ll never lie.

I paint vivid pictures with my rhymes,

A storytelling genius in these crazy times,

From the corner to the top, I made my way,

Biggie Smalls, forever here to stay.

(Chorus – Both)

Eminem and Biggie, on this track we unite,

Spittin’ verses so tight, takin’ flight in the night,

From Detroit to Brooklyn, we keep it raw,

Legends of the game, forever in awe.

(Verse 2 – Eminem)

I’m a rap battle champ, never backin’ down,

With a razor-sharp flow, I wear the lyrical crown,

My words cut deep, like a surgeon with a knife,

In this rap game, I’m the story of a life.

They tried to bring me down, but I’m still standin’ tall,

Eminem, the name echoes through the hall,

From 8 Mile to the world, I paved the way,

For every young rapper with dreams to say.

(Verse 2 – Notorious BIG)

Biggie, the smooth operator in the game,

Lyrics so fat, they’ll remember the name,

From the street corners to the big city lights,

I paint the vivid picture, every day and night.

I’m the lyrical genius, call me what you want,

But when I drop the mic, you know I flaunt,

My skills, my style, my undeniable flow,

Biggie Smalls, I’m the king, let it show.

(Chorus – Both)

Eminem and Biggie, on this track we unite,

Spittin’ verses so tight, takin’ flight in the night,

From Detroit to Brooklyn, we keep it raw,

Legends of the game, forever in awe.

(Outro – Both)

So there you have it, the Eminem and Biggie collab,

Two legends on one track, breakin’ the rap tab,

We’ll forever be remembered, in the hall of fame,

Eminem and Biggie, we own the rap game.

Final Thoughts

Two of the best rappers ever. Eminem is the best when it comes to rhyme and Biggie is the best when it comes to imagery. Put them together and there is no more vivid picture. While AI may not be able to nail the two artists perfectly, this is a nice reminder (along with “Dead Wrong”) of what they can do together.

