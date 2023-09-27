New Details Emerge Surrounding Kanye West’s Upcoming Album

In the last few weeks, rumors regarding a new Kanye West album have been running rampant across the hip-hop community. And now, as time has gone on, more and more mainstream sources have confirmed the legitimacy of these whispers.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Tuesday (September 26), Forbes published a story revolving around the leak of West and Dr. Dre’s unreleased Jesus Is King 2 album made in 2019. However, in their report, they also gave a fascinating update about West’s currently untitled forthcoming LP.

“West is reportedly hard at work on his next album, which sources close to the rapper state could be dropped sometime soon, potentially without warning,” Forbes writer Hugh McIntyre noted.

Shortly after this, TMZ joined in on the fun. Publishing an article full of tidbits about the impending project, TMZ reported that West is “in a truly great headspace,” which corroborates an update Ice Cube gave about his rapper friend during an interview in mid-July.

[RELATED: Kanye West and Dr. Dre’s Unreleased ‘Jesus Is King 2’ Album Leaks Online]

Additionally, TMZ wrote that the Chicago MC “has been cranking out songs at a rapid pace… completing nearly 10 tracks this week alone.” On top of this, they alluded to a possible, separate, collaborative album with West’s close friend and marquee R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign, who has been present at many of the studio sessions for West’s solo project.

But, helping to temper expectations, TMZ also suggested that West has not decided on a release date for upcoming music, as he is more worried about the quality of the material than rushing to put it out.

For his fans, and even his haters, a new album from West would be a pivotal moment in his career. Though he’s always been polarizing, and has always executed fantastic studio albums, West has alienated millions and burned many bridges since his last full-length effort, Donda (2021).

Spewing tons of antisemitic rhetoric, being the subject of many lawsuits, and boldly donning “White Lives Matter” clothing all in the last year, it could be hard for West to regain support from many of his previous colleagues and listeners. At this point, all he can do to earn back some grace from fans — similar to the recent heel turn from Adidas’ CEO—is deliver more of the culture-shifting music he’s become known for. And knowing West, who frequently manufactures drama during album rollouts, anything is possible.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images