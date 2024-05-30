Alan Jackson Announces 10-Stop Farewell Tour Starting in August

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson has been touring for more than 30 years. Now, though, a degenerative nerve disorder is forcing him to get off the road for good. He kicked off his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour in 2022, giving his fans one last chance to see him live. Now, he’s looking to give more lucky fans that opportunity. The final leg of his farewell tour will kick off this summer.

Videos by American Songwriter

In 2021, Jackson revealed that he received a diagnosis of Charcot Marie-Tooth Disorder. It’s a hereditary degenerative nerve condition that affects nerves in the extremities and the sensory and motor nerves. In short, it inhibits an individual’s control over their hands, arms, legs, and feet. As a result, the condition has forced Jackson into retirement.

[RELATED: Remember When: Alan Jackson Protests on Behalf of His Idol at the CMA Awards]

Knowing that the forthcoming ten dates will be some of his last, Jackson plans to leave it all on the stage for his fans. “Fans know when they come to my shows, they’re going to hear the songs that made me who I am—the ones they love,” Jackson said in a statement. “I’ve been touring more over 30 years—my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way, and I’m enjoying spending more time at home,” he added. “But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call.”

Alan Jackson will kick off the final leg of his farewell tour this summer. The ten-stop trek starts at Boston’s TD Garden on August 2. Jackson will wrap things up on May 17 at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale next Friday (June 7). A dollar from each ticket will go to the CMT Research Foundation.

Tour Dates

08/02—Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

08/24—Grand Rapids, Michigan @ Van Andel Arena

08/28—Fayetteville, Arkansas @ Bud Waldron Arena

10/26—Kansas City, Missouri @ T. Mobile Center

11/16—Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

01/18—Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Paycom Center

02/15—Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

03/07—Orlando, Florida @ Kia Center

04/26—Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena

05/17—Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Fiserv Forum

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT