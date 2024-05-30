Rickey Medlocke Sounds off on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for Excluding Him From Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Induction

Continuing to perform today, the iconic band Lynyrd Skynyrd gained fame thanks to hit songs like “The Ballad of Curtis Loew”, “Simple Man”, and the legendary “Free Bird.” Considered part of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time by Rolling Stone, the band eventually found itself in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 after selling over 28 million albums in the United States. But while the band landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it appears the organization left out key member Rickey Medlocke, who remains somewhat upset over the snub.

Speaking about his exclusion from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on the Jay Jay French Connection podcast, Medlocke didn’t hold back. “I got slapped down by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I didn’t even get inducted with the band, you know, because according to [the Rock Hall] my tenure with the band wasn’t that important. And I’m thinking to myself, really?”

Rickey Medlocke Promises To Keep Legacy Of Lynyrd Skynyrd Alive

Looking back at his time with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Medlocke originally played with the band from 1971 to 1972. He then decided to leave to return to the band Blackfoot and pursue a promising solo career. Although, he eventually returned to Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1996. Being part of the band since he returned in 96, Medlocke insisted, “Gary came out on video and said, ‘Look, Ronnie [Van Zant], Allen [Collins] and I had always considered Rickey an original guy in the band, an original member.”

With Gary Rossington passing away in March 2023, Medlocke and singer Johnny Van Zant focus on keeping the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd alive. “I made a promise to Gary Rossington when I got back in the band. I told Gary, I said, ‘Gary, no matter what, from this day forward, I’ll be with you in this band until the last note in ‘Free Bird’ is played. He concluded, “It’s very important for Johnny and I to keep that standard up, to go out there every night and give it 110 percent for the fans. It’s all for them. And we’re proud to do it.”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)