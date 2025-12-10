Zach Top and Gavin Adcock Lead Lineup as Country Thunder Florida Heads to New Venue

Since kicking off its first festival during the early 1990s, Country Thunder music festival has held shows in Arizona, Wisconsin, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and even Florida. Throughout that time, the festival welcomed some of the biggest names in country music like Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, and more. Already looking ahead to 2026, the organizers announced the newest location for the festival and a lineup that is sure to bring thousands of fans.

Scheduled to take place from May 8-10, Country Thunder will take over St. Pete Beach. While the music festival has held its annual event in Florida since 2019, Country Thunder hoped to embrace the beach vibes of the state when securing the TradeWinds Resort as the venue.

Housing over 40 acres of land, the resort’s managing director, Scott Robbins, shared his excitement about Country Thunder coming to the sandy beaches of TradeWinds. “Hosting Country Thunder is not only an exciting moment for music lovers, but a major economic driver that will directly benefit our local businesses, hospitality workers, and the broader community we’re so proud to be part of.”

Lineup For The 2026 Country Thunder Music Festival

Promoting great music, beaches, and a priceless view, Robbins promised an unforgettable experience. “With top Country stars performing against the backdrop of our iconic white-sand beach, this festival will bring unforgettable energy and memories to St. Pete Beach.”

But what about the performers? It wouldn’t be Country Thunder without a few big names. Coming off his win at the CMA Awards for New Artist of the Year, Zach Top looked to make the most out of 2026. That’s why he added his name to the Country Thunder lineup.

Aside from Top, Gavin Adcock will also perform. Having had a few altercations at festivals before, the country singer is sure to bring his rowdy reputation with him.

As for the rest of the lineup, it included Randy Houser, Max McNown, Shaboozey, Gretchen Wilson, Braxton Keith, Dasha, Cole Goodwin, and several others. For those looking to purchase a ticket, the price for general admission, which includes the entire weekend, starts at $355.00.

And for those who want to experience Country Thunder like royalty, the festival offers the 2026 Weekend Frye Lounge ticket. Coming with a private VIP table, premium bottle service, a dedicated waitress, main stage viewing, elevated culinary offerings, and more – packages start at $1,625 and climb to $25,500.

With more than a few ways to watch Country Thunder, fans can tailor the experience to be as laid-back or as extravagant as they want.



