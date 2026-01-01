Zach Top Gets Fans Rowdy for the New Year During ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ Performance

Zach Top is ringing in the new year in Nashville! The country singer took the stage at Music City Bar and Grill as part of New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Videos by American Songwriter

Top got the crowd in a festive mood as he performed “I Never Lie”, delighting both the live audience and those watching at home.

Top is just one of many people performing during the five-hour-long CBS special.

Headliners Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman will take the stage at Bicentennial Park, where they’ll be joined by CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will perform at various venues across Music City.

Additionally, Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will take the stage at Category 10, home of the official New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash watch party, with special guests Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack.

Bert Kreischer and Hardy are hosting the special, which will include appearances by comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

Zach Top’s Big Year

After the success of 2024’s Cold Beer & Country Music, Top kept the hits coming in 2025 with Ain’t In It For My Health.

The New Male Artist of the Year at the 2025 ACM Awards, Top spent lots of time on the road in 2025. He opened up for Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson before setting out on a series of headlining shows.

He’ll continue the Cold Beer & Country Music Tour in 2026, when he brings the show to Europe.

“My favorite part of the job is playing live shows every night,” Top told Grammy.com. “The fact that more and more people want to keep coming out and seeing us is a really cool feeling.”

Of touring, Top added, “You have an intimate connection with a song if you write it — it starts as a little baby idea, you watch it grow up, and then you put it out into the world. When the crowd loves it just as much as you do, it’s a very cool full-circle moment. It definitely makes me feel something every night.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA