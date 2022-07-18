Alan Parsons Releases Sixth Album ‘From the New World,’ Featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa and More

Less than a month since famed producer and songwriter Alan Parsons underwent emergency spinal surgery on June 24, resulting in the postponement of his upcoming scheduled tour dates, he’s released his sixth solo album From the New World (Frontiers Music).

Following Parsons’ previous studio album The Secret in 2019, From The New World reflects Parsons’ legendary music career, spanning more than 50 years, fusing classic rock, progressive, and more orchestrated symphonic elements.

In addition to The Alan Parsons Project, which was active from 1975 through 1990, and his own solo projects, the Grammy-winning producer was also been involved in the production of iconic albums including The Beatles’ Abbey Road (1969) and Let It Be (1970), Pink Floyd’s 1973 release Dark Side of the Moon, and more throughout his more than five-decade career.

From the New World—available as a CD and DVD, limited edition crystal and yellow vinyls, and Collector’s Box set, also featuring a “Live in Madrid” digital file, T-shirt, a transparent blue vinyl, poster and numbered lithograph—features former American Idol contestant James Durbin, who fronted the legendary metal band Quiet Riot from 2017 through 2019, as well as Styx vocalist Tommy Shaw, guitarist Joe Bonamassa, gospel singer Tabitha Fair, P.J. Olsson of the Alan Parsons Live Project, singer and saxophonist Todd Cooper and Dan Tracey.

The new lyric video “Give Em My Love,” features Durbin and Bonamassa, who also appeared with singer David Pack on the previous single “I Won’t Be Led Astray,” the latter written by Parsons along with David Minasian and Elton John keyboardist Kim Bullard.

Fall tour dates following the recent postponement around Parsons’ medical emergency are set to be rescheduled.

From The New World track list:

1. Fare Thee Well

2. The Secret

3. Uroboros (featuring Tommy Shaw of STYX)

4. Don’t Fade Now

5. Give ‘Em My Love (featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa)

6. Obstacles

7. I Won’t Be Led Astray (featuring David Pack, Joe Bonamassa)

8. You Are The Light

9. Halo

10. Goin’ Home

11. Be My Baby

Photo: Renae Karlquist / Torenka