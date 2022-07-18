Billy Corgan and Chloé Mendel Announce Benefit Show for the Highland Park Community

On Friday (July 15), Billy Corgan and his partner Chloé Mendel announced an upcoming benefit show for the Highland Park community.

On July 4, the Highland Park community was rocked after (yet another) mass shooting, killing residents and injuring many more.

The benefit is called “Together and Together Again” and fans can watch a preview video for the show HERE.

Both longtime residents and members of the Highland Park community, Corgan and Mendel will host a livestream benefit show at their plant-based tea-house and performance space, Madame Zuzu’s, on Wednesday, July 27.

There will be a performance by Corgan, alongside fellow Chicago resident and Smashing Pumpkins’ bandmate Jimmy Chamberlin, Jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano and special guests at 8 PM CST.

The performance will be live-streamed via The Smashing Pumpkins YouTube Channel where viewers will be able to donate. All proceeds will go to the Highland Park Community Foundation and be directed to its July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.

Additionally, merchandise featuring the art of Gary Baseman will be sold at the event, with proceeds being donated to the same organization.

According to a press statement about the benefit show, “Billy Corgan has lived in Highland Park for almost two decades, along with his partner, clothing designer, Chloe Mendel, who has lived there for nearly a decade. It is where they raise their two young children and run a plant-based tea-house called Madame Zuzu’s, located on the main strip where the recent Highland Park shooting took place.

“To help those directly impacted by the mass shooting in Highland Park, the Highland Park Community Foundation established a July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund. All contributions to the Response Fund will go directly to victims and survivors or the organizations that support them.”

(Photo Courtesy High Rise PR)